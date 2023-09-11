Which football club does tennis legend Novak Djokovic support?

Novak Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam title after he took down Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open final on Sunday, September 10 in straight sets. Despite being a top figure in tennis, the Serb's love for football has also been well-documented.

Most recently, he was spotted at San Siro during the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League semi-final match between arch-rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan. After the match, he also took a picture with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He has been pictured wearing AC Milan shirt a couple of times. Djokovic once said (via Goal):

"I’m a big fan of Milan and I’ll always be. For me, football is second only [to] tennis. My father was a professional footballer and at home, we always watch the Rossoneri’s games with great interest."

Moreover, in 2014, a few Milan players attended the Serb's match at the Shanghai Masters. After the event ended, Djokovic took to social media and thanked the Italian giants for their support and for attending the game.

Expand Tweet

The 24-time Grand Slam winner has also admitted that football is his second favorite sport after tennis. Interestingly, Djokovic's arch-rival Rafael Nadal is also a huge football fan. His uncle Miguel Ángel Nadal was a professional football player, who played for FC Barcelona from 1991 to 1999.

Novak Djokovic names the football teams he would love to play for

Novak Djokovic's love for seven-time UEFA Champions League winners AC Milan is second to none. Hence, when he was once asked about the teams he'd love to play for, he quickly took the name of the Italian giants.

In addition to AC Milan, he also named Serbian SuperLiga side Red Star Belgrade. The Belgrade-based football club has been the most successful Serbian club in history as they won both the European Cup and Intercontinental Cup in 1991.

"It would be my home team, Red Star Belgrade or it would be AC Milan,” Djokovic said (via 443.)

Novak Djokovic regained the World No. 1 ranking after he defeated Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2023 US Open on Sunday. In addition to that, he also equaled Margaret Court's record for most singles Grand Slam titles — 24.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis