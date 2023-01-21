“Which other teams were more iconic in the Premier League?” – Thiago offers brilliant answer on why he chose Liverpool

Liverpool star Thiago recently offered a brilliant response when asked about the reason behind his decision to join the Reds.

Thiago joined the side in 2020 and has since made 90 appearances for the team. He has won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup trophies as a Liverpool player so far.

Thiago's move to Merseyside took place after he enjoyed a trophy-laden stint with German giants Bayern Munich. In 237 appearances for the Bavarians, Thiago scored 31 goals and provided 37 assists.

The Spaniard won 17 trophies with Bayern. However, after the glorious stint, Thiago wanted a new challenge in his career. He opined that no other club in the Premier League had a better project than the Reds. Speaking to BT Sport, Thiago said (via LiverpoolEcho):

"For sure it was a big decision, the German league is awesome but we were winning for eight years in a row but come on, we need something more challenging and the biggest one in that moment was Premier League. Which other teams were more iconic in the Premier League? Which one is a better project, better coach and Liverpool was perfect for that. It was a match from the first day."

When Thiago joined the club in 2020, Jurgen Klopp said:

"Absolutely great. I'm really happy that it finally worked out and we could just do it. I know all the people at Bayern wanted to keep him desperately. That's normal and understandable because he played an important role, in the last season as well. He just was ready for a new challenge and he decided for us."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to reaching historic milestone

The Reds will host Chelsea in a Premier League clash on January 21. The game will mark Jurgen Klopp's 1,000th professional game as a manager. He has taken charge of Mainz and Borussia Dortmund 270 and 319 times, respectively.

The clash against the Blues will be Klopp's 411th game in charge of the Merseyside team. As for reaching the remarkable milestone, the German coach said (via the Reds' official website):

“I have done the job I love for the clubs I love, I am blessed, 100 per cent. That’s what I feel."

He further added:

"This week people told me that it [the 1,000th game] will happen. It keeps coming up, then [I thought about] the start at Mainz, the start at Dortmund, the start here… When you come in, you never know how it will go and I was really lucky with all the things that happened."

