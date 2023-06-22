Who is Adama Bojang? Meet 19-year-old Gambian star linked with summer move to Manchester United

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are keen on signing 19-year-old Gambian striker Adama Bojang. Bojang is 6 '3" tall and is known by the moniker "The Gambian Hurricane".

Born on May 28, 2004, he's a part of Gambia's under-20 national team. The youngster was a key player for Gambia's youth side that finished runner-ups in the Under-23 African Cup of Nations this year.

Romano reported about United's interest in Bojang:

"Manchester United are among clubs now showing interest in Gambia 2004-born talent Adama Bojang. Understand Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig are pushing to close deal for Bojang, considered a huge talent. Strasbourg are also monitoring the situation."

The Guardian's Ed Aarons reported that Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on securing a cut-price €3 million deal for Bojang. The Red Devils joining the race could make things interesting.

The 19-year-old bagged six goals in ten games in the Under-20 FIFA World Cup. He netted four times as Gambia finished runner-ups in the Under-23 African Cup of Nations this year, where Bojang's side lost to Senegal in the final.

Adama Bojang is fan of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo

While Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United stint came to a tumultuous end last year, the Portuguese remains a legend of the club. He's also the club's latest transfer target, Adama Bojang's idol.

Bojang had told BBC Sport Africa that he often watches videos of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and looks to implement his traits in his game. "The Gambian Hurricane" said:

"I want to be like Cristiano Ronaldo. Because he's my favourite when it comes to the big-name players. I've been watching his videos on YouTube after games. He posts his workout there, so, sometimes, I try to watch those and motivate myself through that."

Bojang was also quizzed about top European clubs taking note of his performances, to which he said:

"I've heard about the news, and I am excited about it. It boosts my morale. I'm focusing more on consistency, which motivates me a lot, because seeing such clubs following you is a great feeling. Through consistency, it will make them hungrier for me."

Manchester United are keen on signing a new striker in the summer. Apart from Adama Bojang, Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Victor Osimhen (Napoli) and Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta( are in the club's shortlist of summer transfer targets.

