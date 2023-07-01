Who is Alex Matos? Meet the latest Chelsea signing who joins from Norwich City 

Eighteen-year-old Alex Matos has joined Chelsea from Norwich City. Fans might wonder who's the youngster.

Matos plays as a right winger and has represented England at the youth level. He has made 42 appearances for Norwich's under-18 team since arriving fom Luton in 2016. Matos scored nine goals and provided seven assists at the age group level. He played for the under-21 side 18 times, providing two assists. He has also played in the under-18 Premier League and youth FA Cup.

Chelsea's academy manager Jim Fraser is reportedly keen to build a strong under-21 team of the club. Hence, the club have signed Matos (according to football.london).

Speaking about his qualities, Matos said last year:

"I'm a forward who can play anywhere in the front line. My pace is probably my best attribute, getting into the box and creating chances, it’s a big part of my game."

Matos is expected to enrich the quality of the Blues' academy as the club look to build a solid foundation.

Nicolas Jackson looking to emulate his heroes at Chelsea

The Blues have completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal. Jackson, 22, plays as a striker and could become a key player for the Blues next season in attack.

On arriving at the club, Jackson pointed out the similarities between Villarreal's and the Blues' stadium. He also added that he's looking to emulate the footstep of his heroes:

"This is the first time I’ve been to Stamford Bridge. It's perfect. It’s very big, and the fans are near the pitch. The Villarreal stadium is like that, so I’m used to the fans being right up close to the pitch, and I like that a lot."

Jackson added:

"I wanted to join a big team, and Chelsea is one of the best teams in the world, plus I’ve watched them since I was young. I watched Demba Ba, Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka was good too, big players. So I always dreamed of playing for a team like this."

Jackson bagged 13 goals and five assists in 38 games across competitions last season for the Yellow Submarine. He will look to replicate those numbers in the Premier League with Chelsea.

