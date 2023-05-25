Who is Alfie Gilchrist? Meet 19-year-old Chelsea star named in first-team squad to face Manchester United

Defender Alfie Gilchrist has been named in Chelsea's squad to take on Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Thursday, May 25. His inclusion has left fans searching for details about the player.

Gilchrist is the current captain of the Blues' development squad. The 19-year-old plays as a central defender and his preferred foot is right. The defender has also been nominated for the Premier League 2s Player of the Season award. He has helped his side keep seven clean sheets in 22 appearances.

Gilchrist was born on November 28, 2003, and has been with Chelsea since 2014. He joined the Blues as an under-11 and has since represented various youth sides like the under-18 and development squad.

He mainly operates as the central defender in a three-man defense. Gilchrist is adept at playing in a back four as well. He is on the bench against Manchester United and will hope to get some minutes on the pitch.

Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard spoke about his team's mentality ahead of the Manchester United showdown

Chelsea enter the clash against Manchester United on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, May 21. Caretaker manager Frank Lampard spoke about the team's mindset heading into the contest against United on Thursday.

He claimed that much like the Cityzens, United are a quality side and his team's mentality will have to be on point if they are to fetch a positive result. Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Lampard said (via the Blues' website):

"It is a similar situation to approaching playing Manchester City, albeit they had won the league the night before. They [Man United] are a high-level team so it is the same point from where I approached going into the City game, and how the players approach it more importantly."

Lampard added:

"People think we have not got much on the game and the players have to show them there is, in terms of their personal and collective approach to it. We will have to go there with a good mentality as they are fighting for something we have fought for for many years, and now we are not in that position, so players need to show."

While Chelsea won't be able to finish the season in the top half of the table, a good result could serve as a consolation for the team. The season has been a disastrous one for the west Londoners. They have sacked two managers throughout the season and are 12th in the league table.

