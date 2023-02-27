Who is Alice Campello? Meet Alvaro Morata’s wife who runs own line of bags and posed for Balenciaga as brand ambassador

Alvaro Morata has enjoyed a memorable footballing career but also boasts a loving family at home. His wife, Italian model Alice Campello, has a compelling story of her own.

Alice Campello was born in Mestre, Italy on March 5, 1995. She has had success in fashion design, as she has her own line of bags called Avril Gau, which specialises in stylish yet cozy clothing.

The Italian model also promotes brands like Chanel, Emilio Pucci, Dior and Dolce & Gabbana, Balenciaga, among others. She regularly posts pictures of herself styling new fashion alongside snaps of her family.

The couple became engaged on December 10, 2016, and married in Venice, Italy on June 17, 2017. They have four children: four-year-old twins Leonardo and Alessandro, two-year-old Edoardo and one-month-old Bella.

Alvaro Morata changed his kit number at Chelsea from 9 to 29 in dedication to Alessandro and Leonardo. They were born on July 29, 2018. Edoardo was born on September 29, 2020.

Alice Campello's father is Andrea Compello, the owner of Campello Motors in Venice. Her mother Maria Libralesso is renowned on social media, boasting 53.4K followers on Instagram.

Alvaro Morata thinks fans who are racist should be given lifetime bans

Alvaro Morata makes his feeling clear about racism in Spanish football.

Racism is still an issue in football with Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior enduring disgusting comments and chants from fans this season. The Brazilian winger was the victim of racist abuse from Osasuna fans in Los Blancos' 2-0 win on February 18.

Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has called for lifetime bans to be handed out to fans who're racist. He termed the issue unacceptable and said that children are present at games. He told ESPN:

"It's unacceptable and inexplicable. It should never have a place in football. The first time a person does that in a stadium, he should be banned for life because many times people go to watch a sporting event often with children."

Morata then touched on Vinicius being at the end of racist abuse. The Spaniard said that the Madrid forward is not the only victim:

"These (episodes of racist chants and insults) are not just happening to Vinicius,' Morata added. Perhaps it always feels as though it happens to him because he is in the media limelight but no. ... These (insults) happen every Sunday in each stadium."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Vinicius Jr. has said fans found guilty of racist abuse should be banned for life from attending games. Vinicius Jr. has said fans found guilty of racist abuse should be banned for life from attending games. https://t.co/DDk7prxMDa

La Liga announced the filing of three more complaints to the courts regarding the latest incidents of racism in Spanish football on the week of February 20. It's still a massive issue players are facing.

Poll : 0 votes