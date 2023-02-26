Ana Lidia Martins is Newcastle United superstar Bruno Guimaraes' partner. The pair has been dating since 2020. They recently welcomed a third member to the family - their son Matteo.

Martins works as a nutritionist and has a large number of followers on social media, around 63K.

She can often be seen posting images of herself in beaches, stadiums and other exotic locations.

The Brazilian beauty was born on May 16, 1997. Martins is 170 cm tall and studied in a local school in Brazil. She has also done courses on personal training and currently works as a dietitian and trainer. Martins is understood to be a person with strong ethics and high ambitions.

Sean Longstaff thanked Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe for reviving his career

Newcastle star Sean Longstaff heaped praise on Eddie Howe for helping him revive his career. Longstaff found himself in a tough spot under previous manager Steve Bruce. However, Howe's arrival has provided the player a career resurgence.

Longstaff expressed his gratitude towards the ex-Bournemouth manager, recently saying (via Planet Sports):

"He is someone I will be forever grateful to, and he has saved my Newcastle career in a way. We have a really good relationship, and I trust him, and I hope he is starting to trust me more and more with my performances. I have been playing quite a bit. We had conversations when we were sorting my contract out, and he was saying stuff I don't think even I believed, but luckily he believed in me, and lots came true."

The Magpies beat Southampton to reach the Carabao Cup final. Llongstaff bagged a brace in his team's 2-1 win in the second leg. The player further revealed how Howe helped him on a personal level:

"I was miserable, to be fair. In training … Can I swear? I was a bit of a tit, and I wasn't nice to be around, and he eventually saw that. Some people just let you drift away, but he was one who pulled me back, and he said, 'Longy, you need to sort it out'. He texted me and said, 'You need to speak to this guy and speak to him now'."

Newcastle take on Manchester United on Sunday (February 26) night in the Carabao cup final at the Wembley Stadium.

