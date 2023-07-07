Who did Arsenal star Kai Havertz get engaged to? Meet German model Sophia Weber who has 380K followers on Instagram

Arsenal new boy Kai Havertz recently got married to Sophia Weber. Havertz updated fans about his life event on social media.

That's just days after the Germany international was unveiled as a Gunner. Weber is a model and acts as a media influencer. She has around 380,000 followers on Instagram.

Fans might wonder about how did Kai Havertz meet his partner weber. The pair grew up in the same neighborhood. While they initially started as friends, the pair got into a relationship in 2018.

Havertz will earn an eye-watering £330,000 per week at Arsenal and will be the club's highest-earner. However, he and Weber avoids a flashy lifestyle and prefers to stay low-key.

Sophia and Havertz often go on vacations together. The model is reportedly in love with the city of London. Havertz has previously said about how Sophia helps him get away from the hectic life of a professional footballer (via Sports Brief):

"Football is our life. If you lose a game, of course you don’t have an easy life as well. I think everyone at home, especially my girlfriend, has had some tough weeks as well in the last weeks and months. I think she is happy now again and so am I."

Which shirt number will Kai Havertz wear at Arsenal?

Kai Havertz will don the No. 29 shirt at Arsenal. He used to wear the same kit during his time at Chelsea. Havertz says that it has been a lucky charm for him throughout his career.

Speaking about his choice, Havertz said (via the Gunners' website):

"I have had it now for many years. I chose it when I became professional in Germany, and since then, it's always given me luck.

"When I became professional, I took it because it has some history with my brother. We used to take it always when we played some video games together. I think it's the perfect number!"

Havertz arrives at the Emirates as a proven talent in the Premier League. He was a key player for Chelsea. Havertz scored the winners in the finals of the UEFA Champions League (2020-21) and FIFA Club World Cup (2022).

The German has often faced criticism for his performances at Chelsea, though. Havertz, though, mostly played as a striker for the Blues. He could be expected to take a deeper role at Arsenal. Whether Kai Havertz can regain his magnificent Bayer Leverkusen form remains to be seen, though.

