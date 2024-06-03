Who is Assan Ouedraogo? Meet the towering 18-year-old midfielder who has been linked with Bayern Munich and several Premier League clubs

Teenage midfielder Assan Ouedraogo has caught the attention of Bayern Munich with his performances in Germany with Schalke 04. The youngster has burst onto the scene in the last year and is now linked with a move to the Premier League as well.

A Schalke 04 academy product, Ouedraogo became a first-team player at the start of the 2023-24 season after the club's relegation to the second tier of German football. Schalke 04 were forced to part ways with a number of senior players due to their reduced status, and the youngsters were called upon.

Assan Ouedraogo joined the first-team for pre-season, where he impressed and was given a place in the squad. Then only 17 years and 80 days old, the midfielder, whose 6'4 frame has seen him likened to Paul Pogba, made his professional debut in 2.Bundesliga against Hamburger SV.

The teenage star became the youngest player to ever feature for the club, and after scoring in the game, broke Julian Draxler's record as the club's youngest-ever goalscorer. Ouedraogo suffered an ankle injury during the campaign which kept him out of action for four months, causing him to miss much of the season.

He managed to return to action at the end of the campaign, which he ended with three goals and two assists in 17 league appearances. The 18-year-old midfielder also featured for the Germany U-17 national team as they won the U-17 Euros and U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2023.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg reported Assan Ouedraogo's father Alassane revealing that his son had an offer from Bayern Munich, which he did not accept. He said that Bayern Munich have now withdrawn their offer, pending the decision of new manager Vincent Kompany.

Ouedraogo remains firmly on the radars of multiple sides, including Liverpool and Manchester United, and his modest £12 million release clause will make a transfer easy. The teenager will possibly move away from Schalke 04 this summer after their failure to return to the top flight.

Manchester United initiate contacts with Bayern Munich-linked Assan Ouedraogo - Reports

Manchester United have opened talks with the representatives of 18-year-old German midfielder Assan Ouedraogo after his impressive season, as per Plettenberg via X account @SchalkeNews_S04. The youngster is attracting a great deal of interest ahead of what will be an important summer for him.

Erik ten Hag's side are looking to find the perfect midfield pairing, and after the exploits of Kobbie Mainoo last season, may turn to another teenager. Ouedraogo provides a cheap option for them to pursue, given that he has a great deal of room to grow.

Aston Villa, Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for the talented youngster, joining Manchester United in contacting his representatives. The midfielder will prefer to remain in Germany with a move to Bayern Munich, but is likely open to a Premier League switch.