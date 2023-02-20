Who is Ben Chilwell currently dating? Meet the Australian model who went public with Chelsea star on Valentine’s Day

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell may be struggling on the field nowadays but that hasn't stopped the English international from winning in his personal life. He went public with Australian model Cartia Mallan on Valentine's Day this year.

Chilwell has been seen dating beautiful influencers, with Love Island contestant Joanna Chimonides and Netflix's Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone being some examples of his adventurous past.

Australian model Cartia Mallan and the Chelsea star put an end to the months of rumors by posting a story on his Instagram page on Valentine's Day, much to the delight of her followers.

The story showed the couple hugging each other, as well as pink and red roses, presumably given to her by Chilwell. Mallan boasts over 520,000 Instagram followers and has a YouTube following of over 485,000 subscribers. The couple were seen together in Dubai during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which the Englishman missed due to injury.

The 26-year-old has struggled with injury issues this season, limiting his appearances to just 18 games in all competitions. Despite their numerous high-profile signings in the summer and winter transfer windows, Chelsea's woeful form under Graham Potter has continued and they currently languish at 10th in the Premier League with 31 points.

With Cartia Mallan in his personal life, Ben Chilwell will be hoping for a better second of the season - both on an individual and club level.

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell claims players must take full responsibility after the loss against Southampton

Chelsea's dismal run of form continued as they lost 1-0 to Southampton on Saturday (February 18). Despite dominating statistically, the Blues could not find the back of the net and succumbed to their eighth league defeat of the season.

Ben Chilwell insisted the players had to take full responsibility for not securing the three points. In a post-match interview, he said:

"Again, not good enough. I can stand here and say we created chances, like I said in Dortmund, but it doesn’t really mean anything. We need to win these games, we need to work hard, it is a pretty flat dressing room at the moment. It is hard to get into it, in terms of what we did right and wrong today, but we have time now until our next game to work hard."

He added:

"It is easy to say, but we really have to work hard and turn this around, and the only people that can do that is ourselves."

Chelsea next play Spurs in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 26.

