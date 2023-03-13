Who is Ben Chilwell's girlfriend? Meet Cartia Mallan as Chelsea defender finally goes Instagram official with Aussie model

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell posted a cozy image with his girlfriend Cartia Mallan on Instagram, a month after the Aussie model made their relationship public. On Valentine’s Day, Cartia took to Instagram to share her relationship with the English left-back.

On Sunday (12 March), Chilwell posted six photos on Instagram, with the caption “Recently.” The second was a snap of him kissing Cartia on her left cheek at what appeared to be a restaurant or bar. The Australian It girl left a cute comment under her partner’s post, disclosing her nickname for Chilwell to the world.

The comment read:

“'I love you Benjaween.”

Cartia, 24, is a YouTube star-turned-model. She first garnered fame by accidentally posting a Kylie Jenner–inspired makeup video on YouTube in 2015. She has since worked her way up, becoming a successful model. Cartia has amassed over 525000 followers on Instagram and has worked with many top brands, including Gucci, Viktor&Rolf, and Yves Saint Laurent.

According to The Daily Mail, she was first linked to Chilwell back in October 2022. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Cartia and her mother Kylie cheering for the Pensioners in their Premier League clash with Manchester United on October 22.

In December, Daily Mail Australia claimed that the two were dating and that the Chelsea ace had flown his girlfriend to Abu Dhabi where the Englishman trained for the Blues. The model was seen wearing Chilwell’s checked shirt while partying at a Dubai nightclub.

She was there for Chilwell when a hamstring injury ruled him out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kai Havertz opens up about struggles during Chelsea’s poor post-World Cup run

Graham Potter’s side won twice and lost a whopping six games in 12 games between 27 December and 26 February. Chelsea players were heavily criticized for their lackluster showings, and Kai Havertz was no exception. The German came under fire for his lack of sharpness in front of goal, with him only scoring twice in that two-month stretch.

Speaking to Metro, Havertz opened up about the difficult window, admitting that it took a toll on his personal life as well.

“Football is our life. If you lose a game, of course, you don’t have an easy life as well. I think everyone at home, especially my girlfriend, has had some tough weeks as well in the last weeks and months. I think she is happy now again and so am I.

“For you guys, it is the same – if you have a bad day at work… you… I won’t say the word now but you don’t feel good. Football is a game where we have a lot of pressure on our shoulders.”

Having secured three wins on the bounce across competitions, things have finally started looking up for the west London outfit.

Sandwiched between Premier League wins over Leeds United and Leicester City, Chelsea picked up a confidence-inducing 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Round-of-16 second leg. This allowed them to progress to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

Havertz scored the decider from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute.

