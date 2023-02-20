Who is Britney De Villiers? Meet Premier League midfielder’s stunning model girlfriend who left fans in awe with her latest photos

Morgan Gibbs-White made a move from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest last summer for an astronomical £42.5 million. Joining him at the City Ground was his other half Britney De Villiers.

The 22-year-old South African is a law graduate, model and content creator. She regularly posts pictures of herself dining out in lavish restaurants and has spent her time globe-trotting with Gibbs-White.

De Villiers also struts her stuff as a fashion model, but her flashy lifestyle is not the only impressive part of her story. She has a First-Class Bachelor of Law degree at University College London.

De Villiers was proud of Gibbs-White when he sealed a summer transfer to Nottingham Forest. He has gone on to score two goals in the Premier League this season.

The model also regularly visits the midfielder when he plays at the City Ground. She posted a snap on Instagram, saying:

"Nothing beats a home win."

Fans can expect to hear and see more from the model as Gibbs-White continues to make a name for himself in the Premier League. The two have been reportedly dating since 2019 when Gibbs-White asked the Law graduate for a date, per Premier League News Now. She was born in February 2000 but is based in London.

De Villiers has her own YouTube channel where she regularly vlogs her life with the Premier League player. She has also shown her charitable side after announcing on social media her willingness to help anyone in Wales who's struggling to feed themselves or their children.

Nottingham Forest put dent in Manchester City's Premier League title challenge

Pep Guardiola's men suffered a setback at the City Ground.

Gibbs-White was part of the Forest side that sealed a dramatic 1-1 draw against reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday (February 18). Chris Wood, on loan from Newcastle United, scored in the 84th minute to halt Pep Guardiola's side's title aspirations.

The draw means City now trail leaders Arsenal by two points, having played a game more. The Gunners beat Aston Villa 4-2 in an enthraling clash at Villa Park on the same day.

The two title rivals met on February 15, with City coming out triumphant 3-1 to displace Mikel Arteta's side at the top of the league. However, the draw against Steve Cooper's side sent City back to second spot.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have emerged as the underdogs in a pulsating title race. They beat Leicester City 3-0 on Sunday (February 20) to move to within five points of Arsenal, albeit having played a game more.

