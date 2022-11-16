Who is Bruna Biancardi? Meet 27-year-old clothing brand owner who is PSG superstar Neymar's ex-girlfriend

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar's former girlfriend Bruna Biancardi will probably be by the Brazilian's side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Biancardi is a social media influencer and is the owner of a clothing brand. She is from Sau Paulo and is a social media influencer with close to two million followers on Instagram.

She started dating the current PSG attacker in 2021. However, their relationship became public in 2022 as they informed fans via social media that they are engaged.

However, they have already split up. While there were multiple rumors about the breakup, Biancardi had her say on the incident and wrote on social media (via The Sun):

"Don't believe everything that happens out there. I am very fond of him [Neymar] and his whole family. Please stop involving my name. Thank you."

The Brazilian footballer is currently preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the Selecao aim to become six-time world champions.

PSG superstar Neymar is ready to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar said he is looking forward to playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Neymar talked about his anticipation of the big event.

“The ones I played in are special for me, one of them because Brazil hosted and the other one because it was my second World Cup. And I believe this one will also be very special.”

The winger also named his favorites for the upcoming tournament:

“The World Cup is full of surprises. You get teams that unexpectedly get very far even in the competition even if many don’t believe in them. But I believe the favourites are Argentina, Germany, Spain, and France. I think those four along with Brazil are fully capable of reaching the final.”

Speaking of his earliest memories of the FIFA World Cup, he said:

“2002, which I watched with my dad and family when Brazil won. I was buzzing. That’s my first memory from the World Cup, and properly following it."

Brazil are set to start their campaign in Qatar against Serbia on 25 November. The Selecao will play Switzerland and Cameroon on 28 November and 3 December in Group G as well.

