Who is Bruna Biancardi? Meet PSG superstar Neymar’s baby mama who is close friends with Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Bruna Biancardi and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Neymar have announced the impending arrival of their first child. The 29-year-old Brazilian influencer, who is friends with Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo, confirmed the news on Tuesday (April 18) on Instagram.

Born on April 15, 1994, Bruna studied fashion at the Universidade Anhembi Morumbi. She later went on to launch her own apparel brand. Boasting over 3.4 million followers on Instagram, Bruna works as a marketing manager and social media influencer. She's also friends with Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo, with The Sun reporting that the Brazilian model had dinner with them in 2021.

Bruna Biancardi and Neymar’s relationship is not the most straightforward. According to Essentially Sports, the PSG star and the Brazilian internet personality started dating in 2021. In January 2022, they went public with their relationship, announcing their engagement on Instagram.

A few months later, rumours emerged that the pair had split up over alleged infidelity. Bruna was quick to deny them, though, saying that she still had love and respect for the Brazil star (via The Sun):

“Don't believe everything that happens out there. I am very fond of him (Neymar( and his whole family. Please stop involving my name. Thank you.”

The pair have rekindled their romance over the last few months, with Bruna attending the 31-year-old’s birthday party on February 5.

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to Bruna Biancardi and Neymar’s pregnancy announcement

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo is a social butterfly. She's regularly seen posting images on Instagram and commenting on her friends’ posts.

So it was hardly surprising to see her dropping a wholesome reaction to her close friend Bruna Biancardi’s pregnancy announcement.

The caption accompanying Bruna’s five-picture post read:

“We dreamt of your life, planned for your arrival, and knowing that you're here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You'll be arriving into a beautiful family, with siblings, grandparents, aunts, and uncles who already love you so much!

“Come soon, son/daughter, we are eager for you! Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart" - Jeremiah 1:5”

Lionel Messi’s better half, Antonela Roccuzzo, left three hearts along with a holding back tears emoji in the comments, expressing her happiness at the announcement.

