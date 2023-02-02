Who is Catherine Harding? Meet Arsenal new boy Jorginho's girlfriend who had a baby with Hollywood star Jude Law

New Arsenal signing Jorginho is currently dating Catherine Harding, who had a baby girl with renowned Hollywood actor Jude Law, according to the Daily Star.

Harding is a familiar name amongst the British public. The Irish-born singer-songwriter made an appearance on the 2020 edition of The Voice and was mentored by British pop star Olly Murs. She made it through to the knockout stages of the famous TV show before being eliminated.

Catherine Harding is also a popular figure on social media. She currently has nearly 24,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts pictures with the new Arsenal midfielder.

According to the aforementioned source, Jorginho has been dating Catherine Harding since 2020. The former Chelsea star broke up with his wife Natalia before dating Catherine Harding. The pair have a son named Jax, who was born a year after the pair started dating.

Catherine Harding is currently the mother of two children, which includes the baby girl she had with Jude Law. A picture of her and Jorginho with her two children can be seen below:

Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea on the deadline day of the January transfer window. The 31-year-old cost the Gunners an initial fee of around £10 million with an additional £2 million being in add-ons.

The Italian has penned a one-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League leaders which will see him stay at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2024. Jorginho also has the option to extend his contract for an additional year at the end of next season. The midfielder has been given the number 20 jersey at Arsenal.

Jorginho had a fantastic time at Chelsea. The midfielder made 213 appearances for the Blues since joining them from Napoli back in the summer of 2018. He was vital in guiding Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League title back in 2021, which then saw him finish third in the Ballon d'Or rankings that year.

Arsenal enjoyed a successful transfer window in January

Arsenal signed three players in the recently concluded January transfer window. Apart from the aforementioned Jorginho, the Gunners also signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion and Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently at the top of the Premier League table, having accumulated 50 points from 19 matches. As things stand, they are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City and have a game in hand over their rivals.

The Gunners are set to travel to face Everton in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday, February 4.

