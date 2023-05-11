Who is Charlie Holland? Meet U14 Chelsea captain training with the first team

Charlie Holland was recently spotted training with Chelsea's senior team. He is the latest youngster to be handed an opportunity to train with the first team.

Since taking charge of the team as the caretaker manager, Frank Lampard has given players from the club's youth ranks chances to shine. He has previously called up youth team goalkeeper Eddie Beach to training.

Carney Chukwuemeka, meanwhile, has played a part for the senior team. 14-year-old Holand is the latest youngster to have his chance.

Holland is reportedly the captain of the team's youth side. He has been influential for the Blues' youth side in the Albert Phelan Cup earlier this month, beating Fulham by a scoreline of 5-0 in the final. The result shows that there are talented players in the ranks of the lower age group teams.

While usually under 18s and under 21s get called up, it's a great opportunity for Holland, who is three years younger than Chelsea's youngest-ever Premier League player - Jody Morris.

He was spotted alongside Conor Gallagher and Mateo Kovacic. However, Holland is not set for first-team involvement in the near future.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard spoke ahead of the clash against Nottingham Forest

Chelsea earned their first win under caretaker manager Lampard in their last Premier League clash against Bournemouth by a scoreline of 3-1. The win was a much-needed boost for the team to finish their season in a strong manner.

The Blues are now 11th in the league and will have the chance to build on their win against Bournemouth when they play Nottingham Forest on May 13 in a Premier League home clash.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Lampard said (via Chelsea's website):

"In a broad sense, and I am not just talking about with myself, this season the numbers show that we are the team that changes it's 11 the most. so coming in at this point for me is trying to find the connections within the team, the partnerships within the team, which are crucial.

"We all know the great teams out there that we have witnessed over the last however many years, and you can name the connections in them."

Lack of cohesion on the pitch has been one of the main reasons behind the Blues' dismal performances this season. Whether Lampard can find the right connections and help the team have a strong finish to their campaign remains to be seen.

