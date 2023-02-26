Who is Charlotte Trippier? Meet Newcastle star Kieran Trippier’s wife who calls herself a ‘princess’ 

Charlotte Trippier is Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier's wife. It's unknown when the couple first met each other. They, however, have been married since 2016.

Charlotte often posts photos of herself with family and friends on social media. She could also be seen cheering for Newcastle from the stands. She also posts images of her designer clothes and accessories.

Charlotte is not very open about her life on social media. However, according to the Sun, she refers to herself as:

"A princess who has found her prince."

The Trippier couple currently reside in Tyneside and have been there since Kieran's 2021 move to the Magpies from Atletico Madrid. The full-back has been a crucial player for Eddie Howe's team and has made 29 appearances for the club.

Charlotte is 29 years old and has two children with Kieran, named Jacob and Esme Rose. They are due to have another child in May 2023.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe spoke about the clash against Manchester United

Newcastle United are set to take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final later tonight. Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe praised United manager Erik ten Hag for two particular reasons.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Yeah, we're playing a team very much in form. They've got some very good players and their manager has done a brilliant job building momentum and turning the team around from a difficult place."

He added:

"We know that we're going to have to be at our very best and we'll have to embrace the occasion and hit our top levels to win. I always believe in being positive and optimistic, as much as I'm very driven every day, I always have to see warning signs."

United have progressed a massive amount under Ten Hag. They have regained a sense of identity about their playing style under the Dutch manager this season.

The much-anticipated clash between the two teams will take place at Wembley Stadium. The match is set to start at 4:30 PM GMT.

