Who is Chelsea’s new designated penalty taker after Jorginho exit? Graham Potter reveals 

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has revealed that Kai Havertz is now the Blues' designated penalty taker after Jorginho's summer exit for Arsenal.

Speaking to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League second leg clash against Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge, Potter said (via the Blues' official website):

"The boys are always practising penalties. We are prepared for that eventuality. We want to get it done before that but if not then okay, we can go through that way. Kai is our designated penalty taker now."

Jorginho left the club for Arsenal on the deadline day of the January transfer window. The Italian midfielder was as reliable a penalty taker as any for the Blues.

However, Havertz will now take charge of taking penalties for Chelsea. He has scored 14 goals from the spot in his young career. That number is dwarfed by the number of penalty goals (41) Jorginho has scored in his club career.

The west London club might need more players ready for spot kick duties as there is a good chance that their tie against Dortmund will be decided on penalties. The Bundesliga side are currently leading on an aggregate of 1-0.

Joao Felix speaks about his Chelsea spell

Joao Felix has impressed during his short stint as a Chelsea player so far since joining the London-based club on loan from Atletico Madrid in January.

Ahead of the clash against Dortmund, Felix was quizzed about his future at Stamford Bridge. The Portugal international replied (via the Blues' official website):

"I always try to do my best but sometimes it didn't work so I had to change to see if the things go different, so it is important for me this loan. The future no one knows and I am just focused on tomorrow’s game. We don’t know what will happen but I am happy here, the group is so big it is amazing, everyone at the club is so good so I am happy to be here."

Felix's loan spell is set to end in June. He has so far scored one goal in five appearances for Chelsea since his January arrival. Despite getting sent-off in under an hour on his Blues debut, Felix has bounced back well.

Good performances during the rest of the season could persuade the club's hierarchy to persuade a permanent move for the player at the end of the season.

