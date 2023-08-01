Who is Cheryl Tweedy? Meet Ashley Cole's singer ex-wife who divorced Chelsea legend after he cheated on her multiple times

Chelsea legend Ashley Cole got married to his first wife Cheryl Tweedy in 2006. Cheryl was a famous personality, as she was a member of the popular girl group, Girls Aloud.

Born in Newcastle, Cheryl rose to fame through her work as a singer. She went on to become the judge of several reality shows, too. Cheryl eventually tied the knot to Cole in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2006, which reportedly cost around £500,000.

UK's Ex Factor and The Greatest Dancer are some of the most notable reality shows Cheryl has acted as a judge on. She's also a model and has been labeled as a 'fashionista'. Cheryl has worked for brands like Vogue and Elle.

When Cheryl got married to Chelsea legend Ashley Cole, she did a Mrs C tattoo on her neck to celebrate the event. However, their relationship came to an end in 2010.

Why did Cheryl Tweedy break up with Chelsea legend Ashley Cole?

Chelsea legend Ashley Cole was only 25 when he married Cheryl Tweedy. Three years later, a hairdresser, Aimee Watlon, claimed that she had an affair with Cole. Aimee added that the former left-back was so drunk during their intimate moments that he threw up twice on her carpet.

Cheryl reacted to the news by issuing a message as she wrote (via The Sun):

“I hope you enjoyed it!’, I screamed. ‘I hope she was worth it! It’s the end of your marriage. You don’t understand what you’ve done. It’s f***ed!’. After hours of me ranting, screaming and crying uncontrollably, I was exhausted.”

While she did give Cole another chance in the relationship, the former Blues star was accused of having affairs with four other women. Reports emerged that Cole paid one woman £10,000 to keep the affair a secret. That was the last straw in his relationship with Tweedy as the famous singer decided to part ways.