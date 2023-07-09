Who is Claire Grossman? Meet Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount's girlfriend who is a makeup artist from New York

Manchester United's new signing Mason Mount has been in a relationship with Claire Grossman. Grossman is a TikTok star and social media sensation, who lives in New York, United States.

Mount split up with his long-term partner Chole Wealleans-Watts in 2021. The exact time when he started dating Grossman is unknown, though. The pair, though, were spotted enjoying their vacations in the Greek Island of Hydra in June.

A source told The Sun about Mount's relationship with Grossman:

“Mason and Claire have grown close in the last few months and have lots of friends in common. They both have a love of fashion and enjoy sharing their looks on social media from their trips abroad.”

Grossman is a fashion enthusiast and also owns a fashion brand, named Generation Z. She has around 14,000 followers on Instagram and often shows off her toned body, along with her well-arranged Spotify playlist, on the platform.

The makeup artist could be expected to be a frequent visitor at Old Trafford during the 2023-24 season. That's because Mason Mount has completed a £60 million move from Chelsea to Manchester United.

What Mason Mount said about playing for Manchester United?

Playing at Old Trafford for Manchester United is a surreal experience for any player. Mason Mount will soon feel that, as he has completed a move to the Red Devils.

The attacking midfielder was asked about what he expects from the Old Trafford crowd. The Englishman, who will wear the No. 7 next season, told MUTV (via United's website):

“Yeah, I've had the experience of playing there as an away team, and it's so tough. You're not just playing against the team, you're playing against the fans as well, and they're always behind the team and singing the songs and it's.

"It's a theatre to come and play. It's amazing, you look forward to it every time, but now obviously putting the home kit on, and I can't wait to walk out there. Those Champions League nights are going to be special, and now it's the focus on doing well, and I'm really enjoying it at the same time.”

Mason Mount has been a part of a massive club like Chelsea from the tender age of just six. Hence, he's well aware of what it means to play at the highest level, so the weight of the Manchester United shirt shouldn't be too much for him.

Poll : 0 votes