Who is Claudia? Meet Arsenal new signing Jakob Kiwior's dancer girlfriend who was crowned Germany's 'Twerk Queen' in 2017

Arsenal new-boy Jakob Kiwior joins Mikel Arteta's revolution at the Emirates Stadium. He will be bringing his girlfriend, Claudia Kowalczyk, who comes with an interesting story of her own.

The 30-year-old's stage name is Claudia Redheaded, a former twerking champion, who won the Queen of Twerking competition in Germany in 2017. The Polish dancer also made the semi-finals of the European Twerk Championship in 2018. She also hosts the Poland Twerk Champions.

Claudia will certainly catch the eye of Gunners supporters as she is not shy on social media. She boasts 63K followers on Instagram, and the dancer regularly posts updates of her twerking. The Pole also owns her own clothing brand, but it is yet to truly get going, with just over a thousand followers on the company's Instagram account.

The dancer was proud of her boyfriend Kiwior, 22, joining Arsenal, writing on Instagram to her thousands of followers:

"London, I'm ready!"

The couple were visitors at the Emirates Stadium and watched on as the Gunners beat Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday (January 22). Kiwior has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Arteta's side.

The Daily Mail reports that Claudia and Kiwior are likely to reside in Hertfordshire, where most of the Arsenal squad live in mansions. There might not be too much twerking competition in that part of England.

Arsenal boss Arteta hails new signing Leandro Trossard following debut in win over Manchester United

Leandro Trossard made an impact for the Gunners in his debut.

Trossard is another new Arsenal signing who arrived this month from Brighton & Hove Albion for £27 million. The Belgian attacker made his debut in the Gunners' 3-2 win over Manchester United.

Arteta has been impressed by what he has seen from Trossard and touched on his contribution in Eddie Nketiah's 89th-minute winner against the Red Devils. The Spanish coach said (via the Mirror):

"That's what I like about him, I see a player who is willing to make things happen and he's really composed, especially in the final third."

He added:

"And it is something that we needed to add to the team and straight away, he had a beautiful impact on the team to help us to win. Obviously, we have the two more recruits we made in this window."

Trossard could be in line to start his first game for the club this weekend. The north Londoners face Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (January 27).

