Who is Coral Simanovich? Meet Barcelona midfielder’s wife who started being a model while serving the Israel Defence Forces

Coral Simanovich is the wife of Barcelona star Sergi Roberto. Simanovich is the daughter of Israeli parents, however, she was born in New York City.

Simanovich started modeling at the age of 18, however, at the time, she was still entitled to military service in the Israeli army.

Speaking about her start in modeling and serving in the Israeli army, Simanovich said (via The Sun):

"I started working when I was in the army, it was good for me, I could combine the two things."

Simanovich is not one with only looks. She also holds a degree in fashion from Shenkar college, located in Ramat Gan, Israel.

She has around 800k Instagram followers and often posts snaps with Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto. Simanovich could also be seen wearing designer clothes and spending holidays in exotic locations across the globe.

Barcelona star Raphinha issued an apology to Xavi

Raphinha of FC Barcelona

Barcelona winger Raphinha put in a stellar performance against Manchester United in the first leg of the play-off clash round of the Europa League.

The Brazilian, however, was visibly angry as he was replaced late in the game. His reactions displayed the outburst of frustration and anger.

Raphinha has now issued a public apology to Barca manager Xavi. He said (via Diario Sport):

“I take this opportunity to apologize to everyone, to Ferran and the coach, to the team, to the fans, Sometimes we want to help the team win so much, that there are moments like this that we can’t control. I know I made a mistake and it won’t happen again, we are human beings."

"It was just a desire to win. The coach knows that this happens, but sometimes we don’t control our feelings. I will ask the team for forgiveness again tomorrow and apologize for everything that happened after the game.”

Raphinha joined the Catalan club in the summer from Leeds United and has since scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 31 games.

