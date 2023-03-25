"Who is cutting onions?" - Lionel Messi leaves fans in tears after translation of incredible speech emerges

Fans were reduced to tears after the translation of Lionel Messi's emotional speech after Argentina's win against Panama emerged on social media.

Argentina played their first game since winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December last year, on Thursday (March 23). They marked the occasion by earning a 2-0 victory over Panama, courtesy of goals from Thiago Almada and Messi.

After the game, La Albiceleste took to the field to celebrate their World Cup triumph with their fans at the El Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. As the captain of the team, Messi delivered an incredible speech, saying:

"First of all, thank you for all the love we've been receiving, not only since becoming world champions but also since we won the Copa America. We said for a long time that we were going to do everything for this [the World Cup]..."

"Personally, I always dreamed of this moment, to be able to celebrate with you, to be able to come to my country, to Argentina, to lift the Copa America, as we did, and, the greatest thing, the World Cup."

Lionel Messi added that he is thankful to all the other Argentinian players who tried to win the World Cup over the last 36 years, saying:

"I know that today is our day. It's the day we're celebrating becoming champions, but I don't want to forget all the teammates I've had before, who also did everything possible to try to get this."

"Unfortunately, it was not given to us. We were very close to [winning] both, the Copa America and the World Cup, but they deserve the respect and acknowledgment of the Argentine people because they also gave everything for this jersey."

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar concluded by saying that he wants everyone to continue celebrating the nation's World Cup triumph:

"To finish, I'd like to say let's continue doing what we're doing... no, let's enjoy. Let's enjoy this because we took a lot of time to win it and we don't know how long it will take for it to happen again."

"Hopefully, it won't be so many years, but it's proven that it's very difficult to get the World Cup. It depends on many things, not only a great group, a great team. Sometimes, due to small details, you can't get it. Now, let's enjoy the third star. Thank you all very much."

While Lionel Messi spoke in Spanish, an English translation of the speech emerged on social media. Like everyone else present at El Monumental, the forward's words also left fans on Twitter emotional.

"Who is cutting onions?"











Here are some more reactions to Lionel Messi's emotional speech:





🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech GOOD MORNING MESSI FC!🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech GOOD MORNING MESSI FC! 🌅🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech 🇦🇷❤️🐐 https://t.co/SpMONIo30H If he isn't the Goat then nobody deserve it. If he isn't the Goat then nobody deserve it. 🐐 twitter.com/MessiMX30iiii/…





🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech GOOD MORNING MESSI FC!🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech GOOD MORNING MESSI FC! 🌅🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech 🇦🇷❤️🐐 https://t.co/SpMONIo30H Leo Messi reached immortality in the world of football. twitter.com/messimx30iiii/… Leo Messi reached immortality in the world of football. twitter.com/messimx30iiii/…





🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech GOOD MORNING MESSI FC!🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech GOOD MORNING MESSI FC! 🌅🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech 🇦🇷❤️🐐 https://t.co/SpMONIo30H Said nothing about his unearthly effort and talent.. This modesty looks even more elegant on The Majesty. twitter.com/MessiMX30iiii/… Said nothing about his unearthly effort and talent.. This modesty looks even more elegant on The Majesty. twitter.com/MessiMX30iiii/…





🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech GOOD MORNING MESSI FC!🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech GOOD MORNING MESSI FC! 🌅🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech 🇦🇷❤️🐐 https://t.co/SpMONIo30H Humility & Gratitude.. These qualities are more than enough to be a Messi Fan!! Leaving aside the magic of the man. Gracias Leo!! Vamos!! twitter.com/messimx30iiii/… Humility & Gratitude.. These qualities are more than enough to be a Messi Fan!! Leaving aside the magic of the man. Gracias Leo!! Vamos 🇦🇷!! twitter.com/messimx30iiii/…





🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech GOOD MORNING MESSI FC!🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech GOOD MORNING MESSI FC! 🌅🤩 What a night last night, here’s a translation of Leo’s speech 🇦🇷❤️🐐 https://t.co/SpMONIo30H Could hear a pin drop when he spoke. Immense aura twitter.com/MessiMX30iiii/… Could hear a pin drop when he spoke. Immense aura twitter.com/MessiMX30iiii/…

Lionel Messi scored an incredible free-kick goal against Panama

Although Argentina are still in a celebratory mood, they did not let that affect their performance against Panama. They picked up right where they left off as they cruised past the Central American nation.

Lionel Messi starred for La Albiceleste once again, finding the back of the net towards the end of the game. He grabbed what was the 800th goal of his career with a stunning free-kick.

