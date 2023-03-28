Who is Danielle Bux? Meet Gary Lineker's ex-wife involved in the BBC MOTD presenter's recent tax case

Gary Lineker's ex-wife Danielle Bux has come into prominence in the BBC MOTD presenter's recent tax case. Lineker was alleged of underpaying £4.9 million in tax by HRMC. However, he has won the case and has been freed of any wrongdoing. Lineker's ex-wife had filed a first complaint against the tribunal in 2019.

Bux has South Asian origin as her grandfather was from Bangladesh. She was born in Cardiff in 1979.

Bux won the Miss Hawaiian Tropical contest as a teenager and started pursuing her career in modelling afterwards. She was married to Lineker between 2009 and 2016.

Now 43, she has made appearances on several mainstream movies and TV shows in her career.

Gary Lineker reacted to the recent tax case

Gary Lineker

HRMC accused former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker of being a disguised employee for both the BBC and BT Sport. However, the jury has now ruled that Lineker was a freelancer and was in direct contract with both parties.

Judge John Brooks said in the ruling of the case (via Mirror):

"The effect of my conclusions is that because there were direct contracts, between the BBC and Mr Lineker and BT Sport and Mr Lineker, the intermediaries legislation (IR35) does not, and cannot as a matter of law, apply."

The judge further added:

"Accordingly, and notwithstanding GLM being a partnership, that is the end of the matter and the appeal succeeds."

Gary Lineker has also issued a statement on the matter via a spokesperson. His statement read:

“I am pleased that the tribunal has confirmed that I have not failed to pay any taxes or national insurance by reason of the IR35 rules.”

Lineker, however, might be involved in more court drama as a representative of HRMC has announced the company's decision to appeal the ruling.

“The tribunal has confirmed the off-payroll rules apply to partnerships, as we have always said. However, we do not agree with its decision that the rules cannot apply in this case and we’re considering an appeal. It is our duty to ensure everyone pays the right tax under the law, regardless of wealth or status.”

Lineker has been capturing the headlines for a while now. He was recently involved in a controversial saga for his comments on the British government's illegal immigration policy.

Poll : 0 votes