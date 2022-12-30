Who is Enzo Fernandez's girlfriend? Meet Valentina Cervantes the partner of World Cup winning star linked to Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United 

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool after his scintillating performances for Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fernandez, 21, had his 22-year-old girlfriend, Valentina Cervantes' support throughout the tournament in Qatar. After La Albiceleste won the competition, she wrote on her Instagram:

"World Champions! I have no words to describe this moment, proud of you and everything you have achieved. I love you to infinity."

Fernandez and Cervantes also have a two-year-old daughter named Olivia. The family might very well be moving to England as Enzo Fernandez has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League. Cervantes is very active on the social media platform Instagram and has over 412,000 followers.

The Argentine midfielder, who was given the FIFA Young Player Award for his exploits in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, played all seven games for the champions, scoring and assisting once each. He has now returned to Benfica.

However, clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and more are keen to add the starlet to their ranks and are even willing to activate his release clause of €126 million.

Benfica released a statement about Chelsea-linked Enzo Fernandez

Benfica president Rui Costa is understood to have told one broadcaster that Enzo Fernandez is not for sale in January. However, if a club like Chelsea or other European giants were willing to pay Fernandez's massive release clause, the club wouldn't stand in the player's way.

Benfica, however, have since released a statement clarifying Fernandez's comments. A recent statement read (via Express):

“SL Benfica clarifies that at no time did the President of the Club, Rui Costa, utter the words that are being circulated in Italy by DAZN. Sport Lisboa e Benfica reiterates its intention to count on the player Enzo Fernandez until the end of the season.”

Fernandez, meanwhile, addressed speculations about his future, saying (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“I don't know about my future or proposals, that's what my representative is taking care of. I don't want to get into the subject. I am focused on Benfica; we have a game on Friday,”

