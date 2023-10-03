“Who the f**k is clapping those useless c***s” – Paul Scholes’ son launches scathing attack on Manchester United

Paul Scholes’ son Arron was one of many furious fans after Erik ten Hag's Manchester United suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday, September 30.

Following the result, several fans of the Old Trafford team took to social media and started criticizing Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. According to the Daily Mail, Arron Scholes' name was also a part of the huge list. He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote:

"Who the f**k is clapping those useless c***s off?"

Arron Scholes' deleted tweet

However, Paul Scholes' elder son later deleted the tweet. Aaron also came forward to Ten Hag's support after a fan attacked the Manchester United boss.

"I am all for ten hag it’s not his fault they can’t be ar**d," he wrote as the reply to the tweet.

The Red Devils have suffered four defeats out of the seven matches they have played in the 2023-24 season of the Premier League. United also commenced their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 4-3 defeat against German Champions Bayern Munich on September 21.

Erik ten Hag addressed Manchester United's defeat against Crystal Palace

Manchester United suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace on Saturday. The only goal of the match was scored by Joachim Andersen in the 25th minute after he found the perfect connection on Eberechi Eze's wide free-kick attempt.

After the match, Erik ten Hag addressed the defeat and said that the Red Devils have to win matches regularly. The former Ajax manager also said that he won't be making any excuses about the defeat because he understands that winning is important. Erik ten Hag said (via The Sun):

"I understand fans are expecting a win and we didn't win and we lost. Of course, it is a concern, we have to be more consistent, this is not the demand for Manchester United."

"The demand is we get a row of wins and get into a series. We have to do better than now. I can give you reasons but you will explain it as an excuse and there are no excuses, we have to win," he added.

Manchester United are currently in the 10th spot on the Premier League table with only nine points in seven games. Next up, the Red Devils will be hosting Galatasaray in their second UCL fixture on Wednesday, October 4.