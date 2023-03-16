Who is Facundo Pellistri? Meet the 21-year-old Uruguay star making his first start for Manchester United against Real Betis

Uruguayan forward Facundo Pellistri will make his first Manchester United start against Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League second-leg clash today (March 16).

Born in Montevideo, Pellistri developed in the youth ranks of Penarol before joining the Red Devils for €9 million in 2020.

The 21-year-old was born into a family of Spanish and Italian origin. His father is an accountant. The footballer received education in private schools in his childhood.

Since his move to Old Trafford, Pellistri has spent two loan spells at Spanish club Deportivo Alaves, making 35 appearances for them. He has made nine appearances for United's under-21 side as well, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Pellistri has also represented the Red Devils six times at the senior level and has registered one assist to his name. The clash against Real Betis will mark the forward's first start for the senior team at Manchester United.

United won the first leg at Old Trafford by a scoreline of 4-1 last week. With such a healthy lead, Erik ten Hag has the luxury of rotating his squad and giving youngsters like Pellistri a chance in Alejandro Garnacho's absence due to injury.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hinted on giving Facundo Pellistri a chance against Real Betis

Manchester United are facing several injury absentees for their UEFA Europa League clash against Real Betis. Apart from Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial, Brazilian summer signing Antony is also missing due to illness.

Ten Hag was quizzed ahead of the game about whether Facundo Pellistri would be given a chance to shine in so many stars' absence. The Dutchman replied, saying (via Metro):

"We will see tomorrow, But we have some options. Of course, we have [Jadon] Sancho, [Anthony] Elanga, Bruno [Fernandes] so we have several options but Pella [Pellistri] is definitely one and he has been doing very well recently coming on."

Manchester United, meanwhile, have announced their lineup against Real Betis.

David de Gea starts in goal. Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the four defenders. Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Casemiro are the three midfielders. Facundo Pellistri and Marcus Rashford partner Wout Weghorst in the attack.

