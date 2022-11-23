Who is Germany vs Japan referee Ivan Barton? Meet 2022 FIFA World Cup official who served as a professor after obtaining Chemical Science degree

Germany takes on Japan in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener in Group E, but the official overseeing the encounter has an interesting backstory, per The Sun.

Ivan Barton is one of only three referees representing Central America at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He was born in Santa Ana in 1991 and is the third youngest official at the international tournament, behind only Kevin Ortega and Said Martinez.

Barton referees in El Salvador's Primera Division and became a registered FIFA referee in 2018.

The Salvadoran has officiated at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the U17s FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Barton has also had success outside of football, obtaining a bachelor's degree in Chemical Sciences from the University of El Salvador.

He has become a professor at the institution.

The Salvadoran official is in charge of his first FIFA World Cup clash when Germany clash with Japan.

It is the biggest match he has overseen since becoming a FIFA referee, as he will need to keep the likes of Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala and Chelsea's Kai Havertz in order.

Germany players protest over FIFA World Cup ban of the OneLove armband

The Germans have kicked off against Japan

Many European countries were looking to wear OneLove armbands to protest Qatari law over the LGBTQ+ community.

However, Germany were one of eight nations that were told that sporting sanctions would come into effect if their captain were to wear the OneLove armband.

The likes of England's Harry Kane and the Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk have all made u-turns over wearing the armband.

Germany skipper Ilkay Gundogan would have worn the striped badge had the sporting sanctions not be at stake.

FIFA's decision has drawn huge backlash, with many claiming that it harms the progress of how football should tolerate all race, gender, and sexuality.

It is against FIFA's rules on what kit you are allowed to wear.

Die Mannschaft have reacted by having all of their players cover their mouths in protest against FIFA's decision while taking a team photo.

The Germans official Twitter account explained the team's actions, saying:

"It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us."

"Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position."

