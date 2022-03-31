"Who are you going to applaud?" - Ronaldinho slams PSG fans for booing Lionel Messi 

Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho has criticized Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans who whistled Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes earlier this month. The Brazilian has insisted that they were wrong to boo the 'best in the world', who only needs time to get back to his best.

Messi cut a frustrating figure in both legs of PSG’s Champions League round-of-16 clash against Real Madrid. He missed a penalty in the first leg, drawing a rather straight-forward save from Thibaut Courtois. His blushes, however, were saved by Kylian Mbappe, who scored an injury-time winner in the first leg to help Paris to a 1-0 victory.

In the return leg, Los Blancos bagged a 3-1 win (3-2 aggregate) at home, eliminating the Ligue 1 giants in the process.

J. @MessiIizer 🏻 You can tell Argentinians aren’t happy with Messi getting boo’d in Paris, chanting his name non-stop so far You can tell Argentinians aren’t happy with Messi getting boo’d in Paris, chanting his name non-stop so far 👌🏻

The Argentine, who barely did anything of note in the return leg, was seen as one of the biggest underperformers of the tie. The disgruntled fans made their feelings known when Paris faced Bordeaux the following Sunday.

Ronaldinho, who was left shell-shocked by the boos, slammed the fans who whistled Messi at the Parc des Princes. Speaking to AS (via Goal), the former PSG player said:

“It’s difficult for Messi because he arrived after many years playing a completely different kind of football at a club that has always played the same way. He just lacks adaptation, but the rest will come naturally. It’s normal. He just needs time.

“I don’t understand [the boos]. If you whistle him, there’s nothing left! If you whistle the best in the world, who are you going to applaud? I don’t get it.”

Ronaldinho spent two years in the French capital before leaving for Barcelona in 2003. The Ballon d’Or winner featured 77 times for the French giants, registering 25 goals and 17 assists.

Lionel Messi needs a happy and accommodating atmosphere to thrive at PSG

As of now, Paris Saint-Germain are a collection of supremely talented individuals, not a team that oozes camaraderie. To live up to the billing, the 34-year-old needs a team that enjoy themselves on the pitch and teammates that value each other.

At Barcelona, he had a supportive group of individuals that helped him leave his all on the pitch. With Argentina, too, the no. 10 experiences the unbridled joy of fighting together for a cause. Unless Mauricio Pochettino (or the manager that succeeds him) ensures a hospitable environment for Messi, we don’t see his performances improving.

GOAL @goal Look how much Argentina means to Leo Messi 🥰 Look how much Argentina means to Leo Messi 🥰 https://t.co/egdj5XAKAy

So far, the PSG no. 30 has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 26 games across all competitions. Out of seven goals, only two have come in Ligue 1 (18 appearances) this season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava