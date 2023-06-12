Who is Harvey Neville? Meet ex-Manchester United defender Phil Neville's son who is set to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Phil Neville's son Harvey Neville is set to play alongside Lionel Messi for MLS club Inter Miami. Harvey has been a part of Inter Miami since 2021. His father Phil was recently sacked as the club's manager.

Harvey was brought up through his father's former club Manchester United's youth academy. He has been nurtured in the youth academies of Manchester City and La Liga side Valencia as well.

He signed a professional contract with the Red Devils in 2020, however, in 2021, Harvey moved to Inter Miami. Harvey, who plays as a right-back like his father Phil and uncle Gary Neville, has so far made 41 appearances for the club.

He will soon be teammates with Lionel Messi as the Argentine will join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30.

Clarence Seedorf spoke about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami came as a surprise to many. He was linked with a return to Barcelona and a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. The Argentine, however, decided to join Inter Miami.

Clarence Seedorf, formerly of AC Milan and the Dutch national team, has now reflected on the move. Speaking about Messi's transfer, the legendary midfielder told Stadium Astro:

“I didn’t know [signing for Inter Miami was an option for Lionel Messi]. But now that I know, I think it’s a very logical decision. Messi is a bit tired of adapting to new places. He knows Miami very well. He’s close to south America. The World Cup is coming to the [United] States and north America. He can speak his language. His family can speak the language and be closer to home."

He added:

“It’s been a long, long journey for him and his family to be away from home. So, I can understand this fully. People ask about the money, I think he will make the same money anywhere he goes. I’m happy for him and wish him all the best.”

Messi struggled to adapt at PSG after his 2021 move. He had a very underwhelming first season, scoring 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 matches. Hence, at 35, the Argentine chose a move to MLS rather than another top European club.

