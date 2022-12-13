Who is Hiba Abouk? Meet PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi's wife who is hailed as one of the world's most beautiful actresses

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi is one of world football's best right-backs, but who is his other half?

The Moroccan is at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is impressing amid the Atlas Lions becoming the first African nation to make it to the semi-finals.

Hakimi, 24, has made five appearances, scoring one goal, and also netted an iconic winning penalty in a shootout victory over Spain in the last 16.

The former Real Madrid man has been a standout performer for Walid Regragui's side.

However, his wife, Hiba Abouk, may be unknown to some.

The couple met in 2018 while Hakimi was at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Abouk, 36, is an actress of Tunisian and Libyan descent who, like Hakimi, was born in Madrid.

The couple's marriage came two years after meeting in 2020, but she had already built a successful career for herself in acting.

She starred in various TV series and the pair's relationship grew through a mutual sense of admiration and respect.

Abouk featured on this October's Vogue Arabia magazine alongside her husband.

The early stages of their relationship involved a lot of traveling as Hakimi was in Germany with Dortmund.

The north African actress eventually relocated to the German city as their relationship blossomed.

The pair now reside together in Paris, where Hakimi plays for PSG and has won one Ligue 1 title.

Hakimi tells PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe that he will see him soon ahead of their FIFA World Cup clash

Mbappe and Hakimi will collide at the World Cup.

Morocco take on France in the biggest match in the nation's history on Wednesday, 14 December.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final has the north Africans hoping to get past the reigning world champions.

Hakimi will come up against his close friend at PSG Mbappe.

The Frenchman has been in terrific form, scoring five goals in five appearances and is the tournament's current top goalscorer.

However, their friendship will be put to a halt come Wednesday when they do battle for the chance to make the World Cup final at stake.

Walid Regragui's men beat Portugal 1-0 to shock the world and clinch a semi-final spot.

Meanwhile, Mbappe's France beat England 2-1 in their quarter-final to book their place against Morocco.

Hakimi posted on Twitter following Les Bleus' victory over the Three Lions, saying:

"See you soon my Friend! (Love heart) (Handshake) (Kylian Mbappe)."

Hakimi and co will head into the match as massive underdogs, but they keep stunning opposition, and France will have to be wary.

The PSG duo's relationship with one another may play a key role in the outcome of their semi-final meeting.

