 Who is Ilkay Gundogan’s wife Sara Arfaoui? Meet actress who was chosen as 'Princess' in famous reality show

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has been happily married to Sara Arfaoui since last year, with the duo secretly tying the knot prior to City’s title decider last season.

Born in France in 1995, Sara is a 28-year-old model, actress, TV personality, and presenter. Her most notable work as a model and TV presenter has come for the Italian channel Rai 1.

Sara has been a part of quite a few shows, dazzling fans with her wit and charisma. She was a contestant on the much-celebrated reality show, Les Princes et Les Princesses de l'Amour (Princess and Princesses of Love), on W9.

On the show, she had to perform a seductive scene for a fellow male participant. Her act proved to be decisive as she went on to win that season’s (2018) Princess title. Sara Arfaoui, who moved to Italy soon after she was born, has also appeared in a few films, including L'eredità (2002) and Riki Feat. CNCO: Dolor de cabeza (2018).

According to The Sun, Ilkay Gundogan and Sara Arfaoui started dating in secret back in 2021. They got engaged in December 2021 before getting married at a registry office in Denmark in 2022. They later held a luxurious celebratory party for friends and family at Como Lake in Italy in May 2022.

The happily married couple welcomed their first child, Kais Gundogan, on March 16, 2023. She was born the day after the Cityzens’ massive 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

When Ilkay Gundogan’s wife Sara Arfaoui criticized eateries in Manchester

Born in France and brought up in Italy, Ilkay Gundogan's wife Sara Arfaoui knows a thing or two about delectable cuisines. And according to her, restaurants in Manchester are not up to the mark.

In October 2022, she said that there were no decent restaurants in the city, claiming that they served frozen food and only focused on making money.

When asked to name the best places to eat in Manchester, she wrote on Instagram (via The Sun):

“Sorry, I'm sad to be honest but nothing. I tired [sic] so bad to find a good restaurant but horrible food everywhere.

“Can't find a real Italian or good sushi or just fresh food… everything frozen. Restaurants here are focus [sic] on making money with drinks and shot [sic] like nightclubs, not quality food. Maybe in London but in Manchester nothing. I'm sorry.”

Ilkay Gundogan's wife's comments did not sit well with restaurant owners in Manchester, with many advising her to try the top restaurants before passing a verdict.

