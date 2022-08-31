Who is Ines Rau? Meet the Playboy transgender model spotted arm in arm with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe at Cannes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is allegedly dating transgender model Ines Rau after breaking up with French actress Emma Smet.

Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world despite being just 23 years old. He has helped PSG win 13 trophies, including four Ligue 1 titles, while also winning the FIFA World Cup with France.

The Frenchman remains the second-most expensive signing in the world after the Parisians splashed €180 million to sign him from AS Monaco. He was also the subject of serious interest from Real Madrid earlier in the summer, but signed a bumper contract with the Ligue 1 champions instead.

Mbappe, though, has largely been secretive about his personal life, including his romantic relationships. Unlike players like Cristiano Ronaldo, little is known about the forward's life beyond football.

The 23-year-old's last known girlfriend was French actress Emma Smet, but the relationship was never made public. The two are no longer together as they are said to have broken up.

Mbappe is now dating Ines Rau, a transgender model who rose to fame in 2017, as per MARCA. The two were first seen together at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year, sparking talk of a romantic relationship.

The PSG superstar was subsequently pictured lifting Rau as they spent time together on a yacht. It has since been reported that the two are dating. However, it is unclear how much substance there is to those claims as neither of the pair are yet to say anything about their relationship.

But who is PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's alleged partner Ines Rau?

Ines Rau is a 32-year-old transgender model, born to Algerian parents in Paris. She is said to have undergone sex reassignment surgery between the ages of 16 and 18, but did not make it public until she was 24.

Rau rose to fame after she became the first openly transgender model to appear on the cover of Playboy magazine. She was named Playboy's Playmate of the Month in November 2017.

The model now boasts over 740,000 followers on Instagram. Since coming out, Rau has also become an advocate for transgender right.

In 2016, Rau appeared on TF1's news program Sept a Huit as the subject of an episode focusing on the life of a transgender model.

With the media claiming Kylian Mbappe is in a relationship with Rau, it remains to be seen if the player will address the reports soon.

