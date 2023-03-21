Who is Jason Griffin? Meet Chelsea staff who served club for over 30 years but was recently let go without explanation by Todd Boehly

Todd Boehly’s Chelsea recently dismissed chief groundsman Jason Griffin and his son Reisse. The club have refused to clarify the reasons behind their sacking.

Jason had been with the Stamford Bridge unit for over 30 years. He was promoted and made chief groundsman in 2003. After being promoted, Jason led a group of groundsmen, including his son Reisse. Shortly after his appointment, Reisse rose up through the ranks and became the assistant chief groundsman.

Jason Griffin and Reisse oversaw the maintenance of not only Stamford Bridge but also Chelsea’s Cobham training ground. Additionally, they took care of Kingsmeadow, where the Blues’ women’s and youth teams play. The pair received plaudits for their exceptional work at Chelsea along the way.

Boehly and Clearlake Capital consortium have overseen a structural overhaul at Stamford Bridge since becoming the club’s owners for a £4.25 billion fee last year. They have dismissed coaches, players, and groundsmen, hoping to build a better project.

According to the Daily Mail, the Pensioners have stated that they do not comment on the dismissal of personnel. This means that the reasons for Jason Griffin's sacking are likely to remain confidential for the foreseeable future.

Jason Griffin was involved in a famous altercation with then-Manchester United ace Patrice Evra in 2008. Evra slammed into Jason as he began work on the pitch following the Pensioners’ 2-1 win over United.

Then-United’s fitness coach Tony Strudwick was also in a row with Jason Griffin, but the FA investigation found the groundsman not guilty.

Ben Foster insists Kepa Arrizabalaga is not the right keeper for Chelsea

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster has criticized Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for his performance against Everton.

Kai Havertz’s 76th-minute penalty saw the Blues get their noses in front. They held firm for the most part and were agonizingly close to bagging their fourth consecutive win in all competitions. In the 89th minute, substitute Ellis Simms found the back of the net past Kepa, squeezing the ball underneath the goalkeeper.

Foster did not like what he saw from Kepa and urged the Blues to get in a fresh face, claiming that Kepa was not up for the task. Foster said on his YouTube channel (via Metro):

“Let’s talk about Everton’s equalizer because I think Kepa should save it. A top goalkeeper saves that.

“This is a big moment, we’re in injury-time so if he saves that, it’s 2-1, three points, boom, everyone is happy. These are the fine margins but I think a top goalie has to save that.”

He added:

“I don’t think Kepa is the right guy for it, full stop. I don’t think he’s the long-term solution.”

With Edouard Mendy failing to keep himself fit, Kepa has played 27 games for Chelsea this season, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding 24 goals.

