Who is Jorge Mas? Meet billionaire Inter Miami co-owner who convinced Lionel Messi to join MLS

Lionel Messi recently completed a move to MLS side Inter Miami, co-owned by Jorge Mas and David Beckham.

The Argentine is expected to help MLS gain more audience from all over the globe. With the US set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Canada and Mexico, Lionel Messi's arrival could prove to be a big boost to the sport in the country.

Jorge Mas and David Beckham made a lot of effort to bring Messi to Inter Miami and help the club and the MLS. While Beckham is a global superstar, Mas is rather unknown. So let's take a look at the American billionaire's history.

Jorge Mas was born in Miami, Florida. He is the son of Jorge Mas Canosa, a Cuban immigrant, who was a leader in the movement that overthrew Fidel Castro.

Canosa founded a construction and engineering company named MasTec. Jorge Mas is the current chairman of the company, which is valued at $9.1 billion, while his brother is the CEO.

He also founded a company named Neff Corporation in 1990, which was sold for $510 million in 2005. Mas has also been part of multiple other leadership teams and boards in the past.

He tried to purchase the Miami Marlins but failed before he and his brother, eventually bought out Inter Miami's co-owners. They, along with David Beckham, now own the club.

Jorge Mas on Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's arrival is expected to be a big boost to the MLS. He is expected to bring in a huge international audience, which in turn will help gain more viewership for Apple TV.

Apple TV have signed a 10-year partnership with MLS, broadcasting the league all over the world. The Argentine will get a share of the increased international subscription sales on Apple TV (via The Athletic).

While Messi's arrival is expected to bring revenue and prominence in the future, Jorge Mas believes they have already 'succeeded'. He told The Athletic:

“We have (already) succeeded. Expectations is something else, but we’ve succeeded. The fact that Lionel Messi is here, that Sergio Busquets is here and others are going to come, that we’ve opened new chapters for the sport in this country, we’ve succeeded.”

Messi is regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time. He now joins the likes of David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Steven Gerrard, who previously moved to the MLS.

The Argentine will make his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21.