Who is Karl Toko Ekambi? Meet Paris-born Cameroonian striker who played starring role in Rennes' 2-0 win against PSG

Karl Toko Ekambi played a starring role in Stade Rennes' Ligue 1 win against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, March 19. The match ended in a shock 2-0 win for the visitors.

Toko Ekambi managed to find the back of the net to give Bruno Genesio's side the lead. After controlling the ball with his chest from a cross, Toko Ekambi smashed his shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma to open the scoring at the stroke of half-time.

Despite being born in Paris, France, Toko Ekambi represents Camroon at the international level. He has scored 12 goals in 55 appearances for his national team.

The 30-year-old has represented clubs across Europe during his career. Apart from Stade Rennes, he has played for Paris FC, Villareal, Olympique Lyon, Angers, and others during his career.

He has spent the majority of his career in France, scoring 57 goals in 168 appearances in Ligue 1. However, his goal against PSG was perhaps the most important of his career as it helped Rennes outshine the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Rodrigo De Paul recently heaped praise on PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo De Paul shares the dressing room with PSG superstar Lionel Messi for the Argentina national team. Speaking of Messi's abilities, De Paul recently described the little magician as an "alien."

The Argentine midfielder told El Larguero (via MARCA):

“What Leo Messi does is magic, You live with the surprise of what he’s going to do and you never finish understanding it. He’s an alien. When you think he doesn’t see you, he leaves you alone against the goalkeeper; when you think he’s tired, he has a march more… it never ceases to amaze you.”

Messi's future in Paris, however, is uncertain. The Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract. He joined the club in 2021 and has since scored 29 goals and has provided 32 assists in 65 matches for the Parisians.

Messi has been in good form this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 35 matches. However, there are doubts about him renewing his deal. There are rumors that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner might look to pursue a return to his boyhood club Barcelona.

Poll : 0 votes