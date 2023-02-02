Who is Katja Kuhne? Meet Marcel Sabitzer's Ukrainian girlfriend who shot to fame in Germany after winning the TV show The Bachelor

Who is Katja Kuhne? This question has been on the minds of many football fans since Manchester United signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich in the final hours of the winter transfer window.

United made the hurried signing after Christian Eriksen sustained a severe injury, and Sabitzer's arrival will add depth to the team. However, Sabitzer's private life has also caught the attention of fans, specifically his girlfriend Katja Kuhne.

Katja Kuhne is a Ukrainian model who shot to fame in Germany after winning the TV show The Bachelor. Her stunning looks and charismatic personality have made her a popular figure in German media.

Kuhne was born in Ukraine but arrived in Germany to study in her teens. She started her career as a model and quickly made a name for herself in the fashion industry. Her big break came when she was selected as a participant in the German version of The Bachelor. She won viewers' hearts with her stunning looks and charming personality and went on to win the show.

Since her win, many fans have followed her on social media to get a glimpse of her life. Her relationship with Marcel Sabitzer has also made headlines, with fans curious about the couple. They both came to know each other in 2017 when the Austrian international played for RB Leipzig before he arrived at Bayern Munich.

Sabitzer and Kuhne have been together for several years and got engaged in 2020. They have been spotted at various events together and often post pictures of each other on their social media accounts.

The 28-year-old Bayern Munich loanee will soon start his Premier League stint with Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, who expects him to fill the big shoes of Eriksen.

Manchester United fans are ecstatic with the potential of Marcel Sabitzer, the 28-year-old Bayern Munich loanee. Sabitzer was brought in to replace Danish international Christian Eriksen, who left the stadium on crutches after the FA Cup clash against Reading.

Fans are already claiming that Sabitzer is better than Eriksen, citing his impressive performances for Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. Sabitzer brings a wealth of experience, pace, and flare to the United midfield, and fans hope he can add some much-needed creativity to the team.

With Eriksen out for an extended period, Sabitzer has an excellent opportunity to prove himself and showcase his capabilities. The signing has raised the hopes of United fans, and they eagerly look forward to seeing what Sabitzer can bring to the team.

