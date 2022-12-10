"Who knows" - Thiago Silva shares heartbreaking message after Brazil are knocked out of the FIFA World Cup

Brazil defender Thiago Silva has expressed his disappointment over not being able to win the FIFA World Cup as a Selecao player.

Brazil were considered one of the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar ahead of the tournament. They certainly lived up to the tag in their initial games in the competition.

Selecao booked their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup as Group G winners. They then qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament after beating South Korea 4-1 in the last 16.

Tite and company faced Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday (December 9) with the hope of going through to the semi-finals. An extra-time goal from talisman Neymar even gave them the lead.

However, a late equalizer from Bruno Petkovic hindered Brazil's plans as Croatia took the game to penalties. Heroics from Dominik Livakovic in goal then saw Zlatko Dalic's men cause an upset over Selecao.

Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign thus came to a heartbreaking end, with several players left in tears on the pitch. Silva was among those who were devastated after the game.

The Chelsea centre-back remains one of the best players in his position, but is 38 years old. The disappointment in Qatar means that Silva will have to end his playing career without a FIFA World Cup trophy.

Speaking after the game on Friday, Silva admitted that this was his last opportunity to get his hands on the prestigious trophy. The veteran, though, is hopeful that he will still be able to win the competition in some other role in the future. He told BeIN Sports [via football.london]:

"Sadly as a player I am not going to get to lift this trophy, who knows if in future I will get the chance in another role."

How did Brazil lose to Croatia in the FIFA World Cup?

With the scoreline reading 1-1 after the end of extra-time, the quarter-final clash between Brazil and Croatia went into penalties. It is worth noting that Dalic's men booked their place in the final eight after beating Japan on penalties.

Rodrygo stepped up to take Selecao's first penalty, but had his kick saved by Livakovic. While Casemiro and Pedro converted their spot-kicks, Marquinhos missed his chance.

Croatia, on the other hand, scored each of their four penalties and sealed the victory. They will now face another South American giant in Argentina in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

