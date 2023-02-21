Create

Who are Lionel Messi’s siblings? Exploring PSG superstar’s family which includes ex-felon, bikini model and self-made millionaire

By Vishal Ravi
Modified Feb 21, 2023 00:41 IST
Superstar Lionel Messi has an interesting family.
Superstar Lionel Messi has an interesting family.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi might lead quite a private life, but despite that, his family members have made names for themselves in the public sphere. His interesting family includes the likes of a self-made billionaire and a fashion designer.

The most prominent family member in Messi's career is his father, Jorge. He acts as the forward's agent, notably playing a vital role in the player's switch from La Liga giants Barcelona to PSG.

With Messi's contract set to expire over the coming summer, Jorge could once again be a key factor in his decision over his next team.

Lionel's older brother, Matias, has had a difficult few years. In 2018, Matias was arrested for possession of a firearm and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison. He never went to prison, instead serving community service. He was also arrested in 2008 for possessing a firearm.

His second older brother, Rodrigo, is a self-made millionaire. He owns Kin Sport Management, a sports representation agency that has a star-studded clientele.

Andreas Christensen joined the agency in 2021. Ansu Fati was also associated with them before switching to Jorge Mendes.

Finally, Maria, the attacker's younger sister, is also a successful person. She works as a fashion designer and model. She also runs the player's personal clothing line, The Messi Brand.

4-3 PSG.LIONEL MESSI SCORES A WONDERFUL FREEKICK IN THE 94TH MINUTE OF THE GAME!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/X03PVobHfl

The Argentine is enjoying a great season with the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 16 goals and getting 14 assists in 27 appearances.

After a tough first season in the French capital, he has found his groove. On Sunday (February 19), he scored a brilliant free-kick in the 95th minute to hand PSG a fantastic 4-3 win over Lille.

Journalist offers update on Messi's return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi&#039;s possible return to Barcelona is a hotly-discussed topic.
Lionel Messi's possible return to Barcelona is a hotly-discussed topic.

Lionel Messi's situation at Paris Saint-Germain is attracting interest from his former club, Barcelona.

The attacker's contract with the Ligue 1 giants is set to expire over the summer, and amidst the uncertainty that he will sign an extension, a return to La Liga is a possibility. The discussion has been further fueled by the player's recent visit to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi has landed in Barcelona. PSG don't play until next Sunday.https://t.co/tSpYBb0tKk

On his Twitch channel, journalist Gerard Romero provided an update on the situation. He mentioned that a possible return to the Blaugrana, while difficult, is not impossible.

If Barcelona were to welcome the club icon back, they would have to make a lot of financial adjustments.

The economic crisis is dire, with the club needing to cut a massive €200 million from their yearly wage budget to comply with La Liga's Financial Fair Play rules.

Quick Links

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...