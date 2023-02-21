Who are Lionel Messi’s siblings? Exploring PSG superstar’s family which includes ex-felon, bikini model and self-made millionaire

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi might lead quite a private life, but despite that, his family members have made names for themselves in the public sphere. His interesting family includes the likes of a self-made billionaire and a fashion designer.

The most prominent family member in Messi's career is his father, Jorge. He acts as the forward's agent, notably playing a vital role in the player's switch from La Liga giants Barcelona to PSG.

With Messi's contract set to expire over the coming summer, Jorge could once again be a key factor in his decision over his next team.

Lionel's older brother, Matias, has had a difficult few years. In 2018, Matias was arrested for possession of a firearm and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison. He never went to prison, instead serving community service. He was also arrested in 2008 for possessing a firearm.

His second older brother, Rodrigo, is a self-made millionaire. He owns Kin Sport Management, a sports representation agency that has a star-studded clientele.

Andreas Christensen joined the agency in 2021. Ansu Fati was also associated with them before switching to Jorge Mendes.

Finally, Maria, the attacker's younger sister, is also a successful person. She works as a fashion designer and model. She also runs the player's personal clothing line, The Messi Brand.

LIONEL MESSI SCORES A WONDERFUL FREEKICK IN THE 94TH MINUTE OF THE GAME!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST!!!!!!!!! 4-3 PSG.LIONEL MESSI SCORES A WONDERFUL FREEKICK IN THE 94TH MINUTE OF THE GAME!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/X03PVobHfl

The Argentine is enjoying a great season with the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 16 goals and getting 14 assists in 27 appearances.

After a tough first season in the French capital, he has found his groove. On Sunday (February 19), he scored a brilliant free-kick in the 95th minute to hand PSG a fantastic 4-3 win over Lille.

Journalist offers update on Messi's return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi's possible return to Barcelona is a hotly-discussed topic.

Lionel Messi's situation at Paris Saint-Germain is attracting interest from his former club, Barcelona.

The attacker's contract with the Ligue 1 giants is set to expire over the summer, and amidst the uncertainty that he will sign an extension, a return to La Liga is a possibility. The discussion has been further fueled by the player's recent visit to Barcelona.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi has landed in Barcelona. PSG don't play until next Sunday.

Lionel Messi has landed in Barcelona. PSG don't play until next Sunday.https://t.co/tSpYBb0tKk

On his Twitch channel, journalist Gerard Romero provided an update on the situation. He mentioned that a possible return to the Blaugrana, while difficult, is not impossible.

If Barcelona were to welcome the club icon back, they would have to make a lot of financial adjustments.

The economic crisis is dire, with the club needing to cut a massive €200 million from their yearly wage budget to comply with La Liga's Financial Fair Play rules.

