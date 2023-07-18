Who are Lionel Messi's teammates in Inter Miami? Squad details of Argentine superstar's new colleagues explored

Lionel Messi is set to start a new chapter at Inter Miami later this month after stints with clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Inter Miami have claimed that the 36-year-old forward will be available for selection in their Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul on July 21.

Ahead of his debut, here's a round-up of Messi's Miami teammates:

GOALKEEPERS

Drake Callender is set to continue as the club's first-choice goalkeeper in the 2023 campaign. He has overseen three shutouts in 25 matches.

Nick Marsman, a former Feyenoord and Twente player, is the backup shot-stopper and CJ dos Santos is the third-choice option at the outfit.

RIGHT-BACKS

DeAndre Yedlin, who is a 80-cap USA international, is the starting right-back at the Major League Soccer (MLS) side. He has earlier plied his trade for top teams such as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Apart from the 30-year-old, Tata Martino's outfit have Harvey Neville as a second-choice full-back. Israel Boatwright is another teenage option.

CENTRE-BACKS

Kamal Miller, a 37-cap USA international, is believed to partner Ukraine star Sergiy Kryvtsov at the heart of Inter Miami's defence. Christopher McVey, who played for IF Elfsborg, is another option in a central role.

Ryan Sailor and Aime Mabika are two fringe choices as a centre-back.

LEFT-BACKS

Former Newell's Old Boys star and Messi's compatriot Franco Negri is the primary left-back for the Herons. Since arriving earlier in January, he has contributed two goals and two assists in 20 matches for them.

Noah Allen is another option for the MLS outfit, servi as a backup now.

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS

With club captain Gregore out injured until early October, Dixon Arroyo is expected to play alongside the likes of 19-year-old David Ruiz and Brazilian Jean Mota in a central midfield role. However, summer arrival Sergio Busquets is likely to replace the injured Brazilian midfielder.

Meanwhile, Ian Fray and Victor Ulloa could also rack up some minutes in a reserve role. Benja Cremaschi, on the other hand, is set to play as a number 10 with Bryce Duke providing competition to his compatriot.

WIDE OPERATORS

Former AS Monaco, RC Lens and Toulouse man Corentin Jean is likely to remain out of action for the rest of the season. Messi is thought to replace the Frenchman on the right flank with Jake LaCava as backup.

Nicolas Stefanelli and Robert Taylor are likely to compete against each other for a starting berth on the left flank. Ariel Lassiter, Edison Azcona and Robbie Robinson are three wide options off the substitute bench.

CENTRE-FORWARDS

Venezuela international and former Torino striker Josef Martinez is the Herons' star forward up ahead. The 30-year-old, who has scored over 100 MLS goals, is likely to face competition from Leonardo Campana.

Shanyder Borgelin is another young striking option for Inter Miami now.

Lionel Messi opens up on Inter Miami move

Speaking at his unveiling ceremony at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on July 16, Lionel Messi addressed the Inter Miami supporters, saying:

"I'm moved to be here in Miami. I want to thank you for the kindness and love that you have given me. All of this has happened so fast... I'm anxious to train and compete. Our objective is to be here and win. I'm very sure that we're going to have quite a wonderful experience."

Messi, who ended his two-year spell at PSG last month, has penned a two-and-a-half year contract with Inter Miami. He is set to earn in the region of $50 million and $60 million per year, according to reports.

Earlier last campaign, the Argentine guided PSG to Ligue 1 glory and the Trophee des Champions. He registered an impressive 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions for the Parc des Princes side.

He also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar last December. Messi won the Golden Ball award, registering seven goals and three assists in seven World Cup games.