Who is Luana Atik? Meet Real Madrid star Rodrygo's ex-girlfriend who is a Brazilian influencer with over 75k Instagram followers 

Real Madrid star attacker, Rodrygo's ex-girlfriend, Luana Atik, has become a hot topic in the news recently after the two former lovers were reportedly spotted in the same location during vacations.

Luana Atik was born on July 8, 1998, in Brazil. Consequently, she also completed her education in her native country. Atik is a social media influencer who makes content relating to health and fitness. The 24-year-old also has a significant social media presence with a following of more than 75,000 on her Instagram account.

Rodrygo and Atik got into a relationship at the end of 2021 and they also celebrated Christmas together. Initially, the couple tried hiding their relationship but decided to make it public by posting pictures from Milan Fashion Week on Instagram.

However, the loving relationship came to an end in October of last year. The couple didn't disclose any specific reason behind their split; nevertheless, it was later confirmed by Atik on social media.

"Yes, I'm single. And I think it's about time to talk about it. Rodrygo and I have ended more than a month ago and it was by mutual agreement," Luana Atik wrote on her social media account, confirming her separation from the Real Madrid star.

However, speculations about the two possibly getting back together have flamed after they were spotted together on vacation.

Rodrygo is believed to be hanging out with ex-girlfriend, Luana Atik

Brazilian attacker, Rodrygo played his last match against Juventus, where he was on the ground for 27 minutes. However, the game turned out to be a losing effort for Carlo Ancelotti's side, as the Old Lady managed to triumph 3-1 at the Camping World Stadium, Florida.

Moreover, it was the last match of the pre-season campaign for Real Madrid. Consequently, Rodrygo decided to enjoy the remaining few days before the 2023–24 La Liga season starts by going on a vacation in Sardinia.

He initially caused a stir among the fans after he uploaded a picture on social media with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. The images attracted massive attention following the Frenchman's current situation in Paris.

Consequently, the 22-year-old has now been suspected of being on vacation with his ex-girlfriend, Luana Atik. The couple parted ways in October 2022. However, according to AS, the two have uploaded a handful of pictures on their social media accounts, and it's confirmed that they are enjoying their time in the Mediterranean Sea in the same boat.