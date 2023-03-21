Who are the Manchester United players involved in international duty? Full list revealed after Marcus Rashford injury

Manchester United enter the international break in fine form after a dramatic 3-1 comeback win over Fulham in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils recently fell to a historic 7-0 loss at the home of arch-rivals Liverpool, but have gone on to win three games and draw one since then. They've managed to secure their place in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final and the FA Cup semi-final, where they face Sevilla and Brighton & Hove Albion, respectively.

Manchester United were one of the highest represented clubs at the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with 14 Red Devils playing for their countries. Only Manchester City had more representatives (16) from the Premier League in Qatar.

As players from across the globe gear up for the upcoming international break, things aren't too dissimilar as 18 Red Devils are set to don their nation's colors.

One noteworthy absentee from the list of Manchester United players traveling for national duty is England's Marcus Rashford.

The superstar forward, along with Chelsea's Mason Mount, was excluded from the English squad due to injury concerns. Rashford has played a monumental role in helping Erik ten Hag's side push for trophies on all four fronts this season, registering a career-best 27 goals and nine assists in 44 games.

Elsewhere, teenage sensation Alejandro Garnacho is also set to remain at Carrington during the break as he continues to recover from an ankle-ligament injury he suffered against Southampton on March 12. He was reportedly set for a call-up to Lionel Scaloni's world champions should he not have suffered an untimely injury in Manchester United's 0-0 draw.

Full list of Manchester United stars set to feature during the international break

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez returns to Scaloni's squad on the back of helping them win their third World Cup crown in Qatar.

Fellow summer arrivals and South Americans Casemiro and Antony have been called up by Brazil's interim head coach Ramon Menezes, along with on-loan full-back Alex Telles. Fred didn't receive a call-up this time around despite featuring for Brazil at the World Cup, with new players set to receive opportunities for the Selecao.

Winter arrival Marcel Sabitzer is also part of Austria's squad selected by former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick.

Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire, two players who played key roles for Gareth Southgate's England at major international tournaments, have returned to the Three Lions set-up.

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Dutch stars Tyrell Malacia and Wout Weghorst are both in Ronald Koeman's plans for the international break. United vice-captain Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot were selected as part of new Portugal boss Roberto Martinez's squad.

Manchester United wonderkids Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia), Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay), and Anthony Elanga (Sweden), have all received call-ups, with Elanga being joined by his club teammate and Sweden captain Victor Lindelof. Carrington graduate Scott McTominay was called upon by Scotland manager Steve Clarke as he hopes to guide his side past Cyprus and Spain.

Amad Diallo and Eric Bailly, currently on loan from Manchester United at Sunderland and Olympique Marseille, are set to feature for Jean-Louis Gasset's Ivory Coast.

Full list: Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer, Antony, Alex Telles, Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo, Eric Bailly, Wout Weghorst, Tyrell Malacia, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Anthony Elanga, Victor Lindelof, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri

Poll : 0 votes