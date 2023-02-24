Who is Manchester United star Antony’s partner? Exploring details of Brazilian forward’s relationship with childhood sweetheart 

Manchester United forward Antony is in a relationship with his childhood sweetheart Rosilene Silva.

The young winger came through the ranks at Brazilian club Sao Paulo when he first met Rosilene during his teenage years. The couple reportedly met at school and have been together through thick and thin since.

Rosilene was with Antony during his moves from Sao Paulo to Ajax in 2020 and then to Manchester United last summer.

Just a few months before their move to the Dutch club in February 2020, Rosilene gave birth to a baby boy named Lorenzo. She often shares pictures of their son on social media but is more private as compared to some other WAGs.

While she is back on social media, Rosilene once removed her account which had over 80,000 followers. Her current Instagram account has over 85,000 followers, where she shares pictures of Lorenzo, her loved ones, and her time in Manchester.

Erik ten Hag hails Antony and Co. following Manchester United's win over Barcelona

The Red Devils beat Barcelona 2-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League play-off at Old Trafford on February 23. Robert Lewandowski gave the visitors the lead but Fred and Antony secured a brilliant comeback for the hosts.

Speaking after the game, manager Erik ten Hag explained how the young wingers changed the game for Manchester United. When asked if this was the club's biggest win under him, he said (via Football365):

“I think so yes. Barcelona are the leader of La Liga – eight points ahead of Real Madrid. We have seen what Real Madrid did this week [against Liverpool]. I think it’s a big win yes that we beat them."

He added:

“One part of our game plan is that we can bring Antony and [Alejandro] Garnacho and open the wide areas you can get speed and running in behind and dribbles. They are both so brave, they don’t fear anyone, they just take players on and I think that gives a boost to the whole team."

The Red Devils won the tie 4-3 on aggregate after the first leg ended in a 2-2 draw last week.

They will now face Newcastle United at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 26.

Poll : 0 votes