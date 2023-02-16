Who is Marc Casado? Meet 19-year-old Barcelona midfielder named on the bench against Man United despite only playing 23 minutes at senior level

Barcelona named Marc Casadó on the bench against Manchester United in the Europa League. He is one of the 11 players sitting on the bench behind manager Xavi Hernandez.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has played just once for the Barcelona senior side while being named on the bench seven times. He made his debut as a replacement for Franck Kessie in the UEFA Champions League clash with Viktoria Plzen at the Doosan Arena earlier this season.

The teenager was called up to the senior squad for the Champions League games after captaining the youth side in the UEFA Youth League's first two matches. The youth side did not miss him a lot on the pitch as they finished the group stage unbeaten – winning four and drawing two.

Xavi has been impressed with Casado and has called him up to his La Liga squad four times this season. He was on the bench for wins over Real Mallorca, Celta Vigo, UD Almeria and Osasuna, but he never got to play in any of the matches.

Where does Marc Casado play for Barcelona?

Marc Casadó is a defensive midfielder who plays a similar role to Sergio Busquets in the senior side. He is a regular for the Barcelona B side and has played 20 of their 23 matches so far.

Casado missed two matches after being called up to the senior side, while a yellow card suspension saw him sit out the 1-0 win over Calahorra in January.

The teenager is yet to play in the Europa League and will be hoping to make his debut against Manchester United.

