Who is Markus Krosche? Ex-coach turned sporting director now linked with Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director Markus Krosche. With Julian Ward set to leave the Reds at the end of the season, they are exploring the market for a new sporting director.

While Ward replaced Michael Edwards only last summer, his wish to leave has been public since November. Ward and Edwards are considered as crucial figures in the club's success since Jurgen Klopp's appointment as manager in 2016. They took up important roles in player acquisition and contract management.

The Reds are reportedly interested in AS Monaco's sporting director Paul Mitchell as well (according to The Atheltic). The Englishman, however, is expected to stay put at the Ligue 1 side.

Liverpool have since turned their attention to Krosche. He enjoyed a low-profile coaching career before turning into a more administrative role. Krosche was appointed as SC Paderborn's coach back in 2014. He was also Roger Schmidt's assistant at Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Krosche was appointed as Frankfurt's sporting director back in 2021. He completed his move after a two-year-long spell with RB Leipzig, where he served as Ralf Rangnick's heir.

Krosche has helped Frankfurt sign players like Randal Kolo Muani, Mario Gotze, and Jesper Lindstrom. Frankfurt won the UEFA Europa League last season and are currently preparing for a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown against in-form Napoli.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed the Reds should have won last season's UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid

A riveting UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg showdown between Liverpool and Real Madrid is around the corner. The tie will be a replay of last season's final, which Los Blancos won by a scoreline of 1-0.

Ahead of the match at Anfield, Klopp claimed that his team should have won the final last season. The German manager claimed (via Liverpool's official website):

"Yeah, yeah, they are. Somebody told me – I don't even know if it is true or not – that Carlo said after the final, 'Liverpool was cool that day, they know exactly what they will face' – after the final, before the final, I don't know exactly."

"But I watched the game back now, even with knowing exactly what we will do – we have to win this game. We didn’t for the one reason: that we didn’t score and conceded. But apart from that, we should have won this game."

The clash between the two European giants is set for tomorrow (February 21) night.

