Who is Marrion Valette? Meet wife of ex-PSG star who regularly shows off her tennis skills to over 100,000 followers on Instagram

Last summer, West Ham United completed the signing of Alphonse Areola from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The French goalkeeper, his stunning wife Marrion Valette, and their three children have since made England their home.

Marrion is a 34-year-old model who has a significant footprint on social media. The Filipino-Lebanese beauty has over 100,000 followers on Instagram, and she engages her audience frequently by sharing snaps of her life.

According to The Sun, Marrion is also friends with The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes.

Marrion is a tennis enthusiast and regularly shows off her moves to her sizable fanbase. Based on her Instagram profile, Areola’s gorgeous wife is also into yoga and pilates.

Despite giving birth three times, she remains as fit as ever, which serves as a testament to her dedication to staying healthy.

Before coming to London with his family, Areola spent time at Fulham, Real Madrid, Villarreal, and, of course, PSG. He played 107 games for the Parisians during his stay there, keeping 53 clean sheets.

Areola has struggled for game time at West Ham United this season, featuring in only 12 games and keeping six clean sheets across competitions.

Former PSG forward urges club not to renew Lionel Messi’s contract

Ex-Parisian forward Jerome Rothen has urged the club to let Lionel Messi leave as a free agent in the summer. He believes it's impossible for the Parisians to keep all three of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the club due to financial fair play rules.

Messi's contract expires at the end of the season, and it's believed the club have started plotting an extension. Rothen, though, does not believe that's a good idea and has backed PSG to revamp the squad at Messi’s expense.

On RMC Sport, he said:

“Managing the three is complicated. After that, there is the wage bill. And we saw that PSG is blocked with the financial fair play. Because the wage bill has exploded. There, you have the opportunity to recover a large amount of money because the salary of Messi is substantial. It can allow you to recruit and improve your squad. For all that, it's a very bad idea to extend Leo Messi.”

Messi has been one of PSG’s best players this season, popping up with multiple match-winning displays. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has featured in 24 games across competitions, scoring 15 goals and claiming 14 assists.

Poll : 0 votes