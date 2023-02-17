Who is Natalia Rodrigues? Meet Barcelona star Raphinha’s stunning wife who is currently pregnant with his first child

Barcelona star Raphinha is in a relationship with Natalia Rodrigues. Natalia travels across the globe with the former Leeds United attacker and is, in fact, carrying the winger's child.

She was spotted pregnant during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as Raphinha played for Brazil.

The winger made a summer move from Leeds to Catalunya. He has scored seven goals and has provided nine assists in 31 games for the Catalan club.

The winger put on a scintillating display as the Blaugrana secured a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout playoff first leg at Camp Nou.

Raphinha provided the assist for the opening goal and scored the equaliser for Xavi's team.

Natalia, meanwhile, has over 300k followers on social media and can often be seen posting pics wearing designer outfits and along with the Barcelona attacker.

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about nail-biting clash against Manchester United

FC Barcelona vs Manchester United: Knockout Playoff Leg One - UEFA Europa League

The clash between Barcelona and Manchester United was one of the best games of the season. Xavi reacted to his team's performance, saying after the game (via Barca Universal):

“I think we saw a balanced match. Both teams had chances. We had chances at the end. We leave with the sensation that we should have scored a winning goal. Everything will be decided at Old Trafford.”

Speaking about the outcome, Xavi said:

“I’m quite satisfied; we don’t like to draw, but we have competed against an opponent who has a spectacular level, which is one of the best teams now in Europe. We have equalised intensity, dominated at times, and I stay with the character of the final stretch.”

The two teams will reconvene at Old Trafford next Thursday (February 13) for the second leg. Speaking about that clash, Xavi said:

“At Old Trafford, it will be a game with a lot of intensity. We can win; we can go there and compete. I’m leaving proud of the team, despite the draw.”

Marcos Alonso and Raphinha scored for the Blaugrana, while Marcus Rashford and an own goal from Jules Kounde contributed United's goals.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes