"Who needs Messi", "We are winning everything" - Fans react as PSG defeat Dortmund 2-0 in UCL opener

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. It was a welcome result following a disappointing showing for the side in the league only days ago as they lost at home.

Manager Luis Enrique employed a couple of tactical tweaks for the game against the Germans, who have not had the best start to the season. His changes paid off as his side looked a lot better than they did against Nice last week. They dominated the visitors, limiting them to only one attempt on target.

Kylian Mbappe continued his incredible run of scoring or assisting for the 16th game in a row as he found the net for his side. The French giants were convincing and scored twice in the second half to win the game.

Their fans reacted to the win via X (formerly Twitter) following a good showing at the Parc des Princes.

A fan had words for Lionel Messi, who left the club this summer after spending a far-from-ideal two years with them.

Another group of fans took the opportunity to heap praise on impressive forward Mbappe, who delivered another sterling performance to help the team win.

A fan predicted that the French giants will finally claim the elusive UEFA Champions League crown and win every competition this season.

PSG immediately moved to the top of their group, leaving behind AC Milan and Newcastle United, who drew in Milan. The French giants will know better than to underestimate the value of every point they accrue in the group.

PSG secure a huge win over Borussia Dortmund

Reeling from a shocking defeat at home in the league last week, PSG needed to deliver a worthy response at home. Their opponents have not been at their best all season and were there for the taking in the game in Paris.

PSG were completely dominant in the opening period but came closest to scoring when a Vitinha effort came back off the woodwork. They could not find a way past Dortmund until four minutes into the second half. A hand-ball from Niklas Sule meant Mbappe could step up and score his 35th Champions League goal.

The French side added a second a short while after through Achraf Hakimi, sealing a convincing win at home. They could have ended up with a lot more goals, but poor finishing cost them a higher number.

PSG have delivered a perfect response to their loss last week. They have a huge game, a derby against Olympique Marseille coming up this weekend. They will return to Champions League action against Newcastle on October 4.