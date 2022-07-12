"Who needs Ronaldo?" "He can stay in Portugal" - Manchester United fans all say the same thing as Red Devils run riot against Liverpool 

Manchester United fans are all pointing the finger at Cristiano Ronaldo with the Red Devils running riot against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok.

Ronaldo, 37, is not part of the squad that has headed to East Asia for their pre-season tour due to family reasons. The legendary forward has reportedly asked the club to listen to any potential offers made for the legendary forward this summer.

In his absence, United hold a fantastic 3-0 lead over a weakened Liverpool side at half-time in their pre-season game on Tuesday, July 12.

The Red Devils are showing more patterns of play in Erik ten Hag's first match than they had for much of last season.

Jadon Sancho gave United the lead in the 12th minute with an accomplished finish before Fred sent a mesmerizing lob over Alisson Becker in the 30th minute. Forgotten man Anthony Martial also got on the scoresheet in the 33rd minute with a fine effort.

Manchester United fans will like what they're seeing from Ten Hag's first game in charge and some have suggested the side don't need Ronaldo.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the Red Devils' brilliant first-half display against Liverpool:

Chidera @notchidera Proof that Ronaldo held them back. Proof that Ronaldo held them back.

Rui 🐉💙 @RuiMarq02536557 Ronaldo must be watching this match lol 🤣 Ronaldo must be watching this match lol 🤣😭

⚡ @InfaSZN Sell Ronaldo immediately we don't need him Sell Ronaldo immediately we don't need him

LCLM AOTY @GaucheA11ier Sell Ronaldo this evening Sell Ronaldo this evening

KevTalksFootball @KevTalksFootbal Yeah, Ronaldo can stay in Portugal.



Martial has been top class.



Just dinked the ball over the best 1v1 keeper on the planet like he wasn't even there. Yeah, Ronaldo can stay in Portugal. Martial has been top class.Just dinked the ball over the best 1v1 keeper on the planet like he wasn't even there.

Reece @EuropeanReece Ronaldo please don’t come back man Ronaldo please don’t come back man

Jordan @FourFourJordan Ronaldo’s my GOAT before his fans come for me but we can’t play this fluid with him centrally.



That’s not an opinion it’s literal facts. You can’t expect a 38-year-old to press in the Prem. Ronaldo’s my GOAT before his fans come for me but we can’t play this fluid with him centrally. That’s not an opinion it’s literal facts. You can’t expect a 38-year-old to press in the Prem.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be impressed by Manchester United's first-half performance against Liverpool

Ronaldo may be an interested spectator

Cristiano Ronaldo may have had reservations over Erik ten Hag taking his time in implementing his style of play. However, the signs are that the Dutch tactician could oversee a turnaround at Old Trafford with an impressive showing in the first 45 minutes.

Liverpool have fielded a much weaker side in the first half of the match, even after making 10 changes after 32 minutes. However, United are performing with more energy, confidence and organization than the majority of last season.

There remain question marks over whether Ronaldo will even join the Red Devils in either East Asia or Australia for their pre-season tour.

However, Manchester United fans shouldn't be too hasty in dismissing the legendary forward given his contribution last season.

Erik ten Hag certainly wants the 37-year-old to stay, having told reporters (via Metro):

"I don’t know, he hasn’t told me this so I have read but what I say Cristiano is not for sale, he’s in our plans and we want to get success together.I spoke with him before this issue came up I had a conversation with him, a real good talk."

Ronaldo hit 24 goals in 38 appearances for Manchester United last season and has a year remaining on his current contract.

