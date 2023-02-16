Who is Nikki van Esch? Meet Wout Weghorst’s partner who is mother to the Manchester United star’s three daughters

Manchester United star Wout Weghorst is currently a Red Devil as he is on loan from Burnley. Weghorst earned prominence with his brace against Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

The towering Dutch forward has been in a relationship with Nikki van Esch for several years now. In fact, the couple has three daughters between them.

Their first daughter, Juul, was born in 2018. Their second daughter, Lucie Marie, was born in 2020. In 2022, the couple were blessed with a third daughter named Suze Marie.

Van Esch was born on February 5, 1991. Ironically, her birth date is the same as the man Wout Weghorst replaced in Manchester United's attack, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Van Esch currently has close to 8,000 followers on Instagram and can often be seen posting images with Weghorst and their children on social media.

Manchester United star Wout Weghorst spoke ahead of Barcelona clash

Leeds United v United - Premier League

Ahead of the Europa League showdown against Barcelona at Camp Nou, Manchester United star Wout Weghorst claimed it was a great challenge for the team. The Dutchman said (via the Red Devils' official website):

“Yeah, of course it’s a great challenge for us. Of course the two matches with Barcelona are great, but at the end it’s about winning and it’s about the trophies. It doesn’t matter which club, or which stadium, wherever you’re going to play."

He further added:

“We’re still active in four competitions and we want to keep playing in them. That’s why there’s only one thing that’s counting and that’s winning these days. On Thursday in the Nou Camp though, yeah that’s a big one.”

The striker further acknowledged that both clubs have an immense history:

“You know the history a little bit and you look into it. You see a few clips coming past you but no, [they are] two really big clubs."

The Europa League clash is currently ongoing.

